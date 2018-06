We have confirmed the location of the C89.5 Pop-Up Dance Floor at Pridefest. We’re going to be the first thing that you see as you enter the grounds from 2nd Ave. That pretty much means we’re right at the end of where the parade will deliver you if you follow it.

We’ll be pumping the same music that’s on the air, so it’s a city-wide party!

Thanks to the PrideFest team for being so great to work with!