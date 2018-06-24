Seattle's home for dance
C89

Mark + Mel hosting the mix today!

Richard J. Dalton
June 24, 2018
These are the same mixes from our POP-UP DANCEFLOOR at PrideFest!

  • 9AM: Seth goes in the mix on Cafe Chill for the first time!
  • 10 AM: “Mom” (she) is leading the parade, so “Mark” (he) is hosting the mix from 10AM – 2PM. See picture!
  • 2PM: Mel McCoy takes over at 2PM.
  • 6PM: Polo takes over hosting duties with Carnaval Mix.

Here’s today’s deejay lineup!

  • DJ Martini
  • Fysah vs. DJ Million
  • Kryspin
  • DJ Dana Dub
  • DJ Lightray
  • DJ Rubin
  • Harmony Soleil
  • Richard J. Dalton
  • DJ Luis
  • Faraz AKA DJ HandZ
  • Seth of Go Periscope
  • DJ Mark Alvarado
  • DJ Trini

Richard J. Dalton

Hello! I'm Richard J Dalton. You can hear me mixing the Drive-at-Five on Fridays. I also produce Dramatic Readings of Dance Music by Drag Queens, and LiveExclusives. And I help out with the 8bit Work Break and Cafe Chill.

