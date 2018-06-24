Mark + Mel hosting the mix today!

These are the same mixes from our POP-UP DANCEFLOOR at PrideFest!
- 9AM: Seth goes in the mix on Cafe Chill for the first time!
- 10 AM: “Mom” (she) is leading the parade, so “Mark” (he) is hosting the mix from 10AM – 2PM. See picture!
- 2PM: Mel McCoy takes over at 2PM.
- 6PM: Polo takes over hosting duties with Carnaval Mix.
Here’s today’s deejay lineup!
- DJ Martini
- Fysah vs. DJ Million
- Kryspin
- DJ Dana Dub
- DJ Lightray
- DJ Rubin
- Harmony Soleil
- Richard J. Dalton
- DJ Luis
- Faraz AKA DJ HandZ
- Seth of Go Periscope
- DJ Mark Alvarado
- DJ Trini
