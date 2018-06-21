Seattle's home for dance
C89

Meet the C89.5 Pride Weekend DJ’s

Richard J. Dalton
June 21, 2018
This weekend is one of the biggest mix weekends in the history of Seattle, and it’s all on C89.5.

Meet some of the deejays in the mix this weekend (presented in alphabetical order) :

  • Dana Dub
    Dana has been a fixture on Capitol Hill in the nightclubs for decades. As a versatile deejay, some of his specialties include circuit and Latin house.
  • D-Double J
    DJJ is an up-and-coming deejay in Seattle. He’s been volunteering as a host, and has been building up a resume of gigs. This is his on-air mix debut!
  • DJ Kryspin
    Kryspin is from the Drive-at-Five, and has been dedicated to this for a few years now. His specialty includes house remixes.
  • DJ Lightray
    I’d not be doing my job if I didn’t mention DJ Lightray’s amazing hair, and florescent appearance. But Lightray has some incredible skills. Her fortes include making technically correct mashups, and straight up doing her own remixes, when the record label-issued mixes just won’t do.
  • DJ Luis
    DJ Luis has been one of the premiere Latin deejays in Seattle for years. He’s also a resident on C89.5’s Carnaval Mix!
  • DJ Martini
    Talk about resumes! Martini is the producer and live beat maker for: Levels of Movement, Martini & Martin and Wax Martini. Also known for the DnB remix of Max’s Lights Down Low. His name is usually plastered on the marquis up on the hill too– he’s a great live deejay.
  • DJ Million
    DJ Million is AMAZING. He’s incredible live, and even supplements his live sets with some live percussion. See him live if you can! He’s doing some “versus” sets against Fysah this weekend.
  • DJ Rubin
    Rubin is all over the west coast– known for killer EDM mixes and Latin sets. Check out some of his quick mixing!
  • DJ Trini
    We’re excited for Trini’s set. Trini comes to us from Carnaval mix!
  • Faraz A.K.A. DJ Handz
    Super high energy deejay in person. Bangs his head. Recently spun at the laser dome. Loves house, tropical house and future bass.
  • Fysah
    Fysah has had a ton of tracks that have been all over the C89.5 airwaves, including the smash hit “Another Life”. Not only is she an incredible singer/songwriter, she’s been seen around town deejay in the clubs.
  • Gabriel Zus
    Gabriel is going in the mix for Test Spin, for the first time. We’re excited to hear a full hour of future dance stompers, Saturday @ 7PM!
  • Harmony Soliel
    Our purple princess is famous for her Drive-at-Five sets, and she’s great live. She spun last night at Laser C89.5!
  • Kristina Childs
    From her website: “I’ve never been able to sit still for long. Always wanted to do everything, try anything, be active, be artistic, be independent & follow my dreams. Sometimes that meant I bit off more than I chew, but it also means that I had a lot of experiences and learned how to do a whole lot of stuff.”
  • Mark Alvarado
    International producer and book regularly at Pride events around the world, Mark specialized is tribal, house and progressive hose.
  • Naturalkind
    From Seattle, you’ve heard him around town and on The Vortex. He’ll be on Saturday Night.
  • Richard J. Dalton
    Chicken, llama, goat.
  • Seth
    Seth is from Go periscope and Café Chill. We’re big fans– he’ll kick off the Sunday mixes at 9AM.

Pictured: the hands of Faraz AKA DJ Handz

Richard J. Dalton

Hello! I'm Richard J Dalton. You can hear me mixing the Drive-at-Five on Fridays. I also produce Dramatic Readings of Dance Music by Drag Queens, and LiveExclusives. And I help out with the 8bit Work Break and Cafe Chill.

