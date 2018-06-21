Meet the C89.5 Pride Weekend DJ’s

This weekend is one of the biggest mix weekends in the history of Seattle, and it’s all on C89.5.

Meet some of the deejays in the mix this weekend (presented in alphabetical order) :

Dana Dub

Dana has been a fixture on Capitol Hill in the nightclubs for decades. As a versatile deejay, some of his specialties include circuit and Latin house.

Dana has been a fixture on Capitol Hill in the nightclubs for decades. As a versatile deejay, some of his specialties include circuit and Latin house. D-Double J

DJJ is an up-and-coming deejay in Seattle. He’s been volunteering as a host, and has been building up a resume of gigs. This is his on-air mix debut!

DJJ is an up-and-coming deejay in Seattle. He’s been volunteering as a host, and has been building up a resume of gigs. This is his on-air mix debut! DJ Kryspin

Kryspin is from the Drive-at-Five, and has been dedicated to this for a few years now. His specialty includes house remixes.

Kryspin is from the Drive-at-Five, and has been dedicated to this for a few years now. His specialty includes house remixes. DJ Lightray

I’d not be doing my job if I didn’t mention DJ Lightray’s amazing hair, and florescent appearance. But Lightray has some incredible skills. Her fortes include making technically correct mashups, and straight up doing her own remixes, when the record label-issued mixes just won’t do.

I’d not be doing my job if I didn’t mention DJ Lightray’s amazing hair, and florescent appearance. But Lightray has some incredible skills. Her fortes include making technically correct mashups, and straight up doing her own remixes, when the record label-issued mixes just won’t do. DJ Luis

DJ Luis has been one of the premiere Latin deejays in Seattle for years. He’s also a resident on C89.5’s Carnaval Mix!

DJ Luis has been one of the premiere Latin deejays in Seattle for years. He’s also a resident on C89.5’s Carnaval Mix! DJ Martini

Talk about resumes! Martini is the producer and live beat maker for: Levels of Movement, Martini & Martin and Wax Martini. Also known for the DnB remix of Max’s Lights Down Low. His name is usually plastered on the marquis up on the hill too– he’s a great live deejay.

Talk about resumes! Martini is the producer and live beat maker for: Levels of Movement, Martini & Martin and Wax Martini. Also known for the DnB remix of Max’s Lights Down Low. His name is usually plastered on the marquis up on the hill too– he’s a great live deejay. DJ Million

DJ Million is AMAZING. He’s incredible live, and even supplements his live sets with some live percussion. See him live if you can! He’s doing some “versus” sets against Fysah this weekend.

DJ Million is AMAZING. He’s incredible live, and even supplements his live sets with some live percussion. See him live if you can! He’s doing some “versus” sets against Fysah this weekend. DJ Rubin

Rubin is all over the west coast– known for killer EDM mixes and Latin sets. Check out some of his quick mixing!

Rubin is all over the west coast– known for killer EDM mixes and Latin sets. Check out some of his quick mixing! DJ Trini

We’re excited for Trini’s set. Trini comes to us from Carnaval mix!

We’re excited for Trini’s set. Trini comes to us from Carnaval mix! Faraz A.K.A. DJ Handz

Super high energy deejay in person. Bangs his head. Recently spun at the laser dome. Loves house, tropical house and future bass.

Super high energy deejay in person. Bangs his head. Recently spun at the laser dome. Loves house, tropical house and future bass. Fysah

Fysah has had a ton of tracks that have been all over the C89.5 airwaves, including the smash hit “Another Life”. Not only is she an incredible singer/songwriter, she’s been seen around town deejay in the clubs.

Fysah has had a ton of tracks that have been all over the C89.5 airwaves, including the smash hit “Another Life”. Not only is she an incredible singer/songwriter, she’s been seen around town deejay in the clubs. Gabriel Zus

Gabriel is going in the mix for Test Spin, for the first time. We’re excited to hear a full hour of future dance stompers, Saturday @ 7PM!

Gabriel is going in the mix for Test Spin, for the first time. We’re excited to hear a full hour of future dance stompers, Saturday @ 7PM! Harmony Soliel

Our purple princess is famous for her Drive-at-Five sets, and she’s great live. She spun last night at Laser C89.5!

Our purple princess is famous for her Drive-at-Five sets, and she’s great live. She spun last night at Laser C89.5! Kristina Childs

From her website: “I’ve never been able to sit still for long. Always wanted to do everything, try anything, be active, be artistic, be independent & follow my dreams. Sometimes that meant I bit off more than I chew, but it also means that I had a lot of experiences and learned how to do a whole lot of stuff.”

From her website: “I’ve never been able to sit still for long. Always wanted to do everything, try anything, be active, be artistic, be independent & follow my dreams. Sometimes that meant I bit off more than I chew, but it also means that I had a lot of experiences and learned how to do a whole lot of stuff.” Mark Alvarado

International producer and book regularly at Pride events around the world, Mark specialized is tribal, house and progressive hose.

International producer and book regularly at Pride events around the world, Mark specialized is tribal, house and progressive hose. Naturalkind

From Seattle, you’ve heard him around town and on The Vortex. He’ll be on Saturday Night.

From Seattle, you’ve heard him around town and on The Vortex. He’ll be on Saturday Night. Richard J. Dalton

Chicken, llama, goat.

Chicken, llama, goat. Seth

Seth is from Go periscope and Café Chill. We’re big fans– he’ll kick off the Sunday mixes at 9AM.

Pictured: the hands of Faraz AKA DJ Handz