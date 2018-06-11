Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Specialty Shows

Our house music show playlist

Richard J. Dalton
June 11, 2018
2 min read

Every Monday night, we showcase what’s hot on the house music scene with our program Open House.

Here’s what was showcased this week, available on demand if you missed it!

8pm – tracks with Woolly
Mylo & Louis La Roche – Lovers [Ever After Records]
Shakedown – At Night (Purple Disco Machine Remix) [Defected]
Weiss – Feel My Needs [Toolroom]
Mall Grab – Ahmad [AVA Records]
Rick Wade – Oh Yeah [Shall Not Fade]
Eli & Fur – Night Blooming Jasmine [Anjunadeep]
DJ Boring – For Tahn [Shall Not Fade]
Yasha – Landing In 206 [Orphan.]
Ross From Friends – There’s A Hole In My Heart [BRAINFEEDER]
CK & Hi-Mount – I Know [Regelbau]
Roza Ternezi – Gigi [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
Flora FM – Eternal Huron Shadows [Argot]
9pm – Yamanaka in the mix
no playlist, sorry
10pm – Woolly in the mix
Globex – Untitled B5 [Acting Press]
Objekt – Needle & Thread [Objekt]
Joy O & Ben Vince – Systems Align [Hessle Audio]
Dark Sky – Kilter (Kleinfeld Edit) [Monkeytown]
Derek Carr – Acid Bath [Craigie Knows]
Janeret – Astral [Aku]
Lowkust- Clouds [Joule]
Lauren LoSung – Mariana [House Puff]
Eposito & Nadje – HBP [Beste Freunde]
Fugal – Arrival [secondnature]

Richard J. Dalton

Hello! I'm Richard J Dalton. You can hear me mixing the Drive-at-Five on Fridays. I also produce Dramatic Readings of Dance Music by Drag Queens, and LiveExclusives. And I help out with the 8bit Work Break and Cafe Chill.

Follow me on Twitter

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu