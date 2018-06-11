Our house music show playlist

Every Monday night, we showcase what’s hot on the house music scene with our program Open House.

Here’s what was showcased this week, available on demand if you missed it!

8pm – tracks with Woolly

Mylo & Louis La Roche – Lovers [Ever After Records]

Shakedown – At Night (Purple Disco Machine Remix) [Defected]

Weiss – Feel My Needs [Toolroom]

Mall Grab – Ahmad [AVA Records]

Rick Wade – Oh Yeah [Shall Not Fade]

Eli & Fur – Night Blooming Jasmine [Anjunadeep]

DJ Boring – For Tahn [Shall Not Fade]

Yasha – Landing In 206 [Orphan.]

Ross From Friends – There’s A Hole In My Heart [BRAINFEEDER]

CK & Hi-Mount – I Know [Regelbau]

Roza Ternezi – Gigi [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

Flora FM – Eternal Huron Shadows [Argot]

9pm – Yamanaka in the mix

no playlist, sorry

10pm – Woolly in the mix

Globex – Untitled B5 [Acting Press]

Objekt – Needle & Thread [Objekt]

Joy O & Ben Vince – Systems Align [Hessle Audio]

Dark Sky – Kilter (Kleinfeld Edit) [Monkeytown]

Derek Carr – Acid Bath [Craigie Knows]

Janeret – Astral [Aku]

Lowkust- Clouds [Joule]

Lauren LoSung – Mariana [House Puff]

Eposito & Nadje – HBP [Beste Freunde]

Fugal – Arrival [secondnature]