Sing along with C89.5 Anthems!

Looking for a new show to sing along with, while at work? Check our new program “C89.5 Anthems”, 11AM Monday through Friday!
Classics, and new stuff, these are must-plays for any summertime party! Curious of what’s played? Check out today’s playlist:
11:57AM
Turn The Tide Radio Edit
by Sylver
11:54AM
Breathe ft. Ina Wroldsen
by Jax Jones
11:51AM
Infinity Klaas Vocal Edit
by Guru Josh Project
11:46AM
Hideaway Radio Edit
by Kiesza
11:41AM
Boom Boom Boom Boom
by Vengaboys
11:38AM
Faded
by Alan Walker
11:35AM
Under Control
by Calvin Harris & Alesso ft. Hurts
11:31AM
You’re Not Alone Matthew Roberts Cloud 10 Remix
by Olive
11:28AM
Blue Water Radio Edit
by Black Rock
11:24AM
Get Busy
by Sean Paul
11:21AM
Flames
by David Guetta & Sia
11:18AM
Pjanoo Radio Edit
by Eric Prydz
11:14AM
Teenage Dream (Kaskade Mix)
by KATY PERRY
11:12AM
Light It Up Remix
by Major Lazer ft. Nyla
11:09AM
Deep Inside Harry Choo Choo
by Hardrive
11:05AM
Intoxicated
by GTA & Martin Solveig
11:01AM
Pump Up the Jam
by Technotronic
