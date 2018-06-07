Sing along with C89.5 Anthems!

Seattle's home for dance
Richard J. Dalton
June 7, 2018
Looking for a new show to sing along with, while at work? Check our new program “C89.5 Anthems”, 11AM Monday through Friday!

Classics, and new stuff, these are must-plays for any summertime party! Curious of what’s played? Check out today’s playlist:

11:57AM
Turn The Tide Radio Edit
by Sylver

11:54AM
Breathe ft. Ina Wroldsen
by Jax Jones

11:51AM
Infinity Klaas Vocal Edit
by Guru Josh Project

11:46AM
Hideaway Radio Edit
by Kiesza

11:41AM
Boom Boom Boom Boom
by Vengaboys

11:38AM
Faded
by Alan Walker

11:35AM
Under Control
by Calvin Harris & Alesso ft. Hurts

11:31AM
You’re Not Alone Matthew Roberts Cloud 10 Remix
by Olive

11:28AM
Blue Water Radio Edit
by Black Rock

11:24AM
Get Busy
by Sean Paul

11:21AM
Flames
by David Guetta & Sia

11:18AM
Pjanoo Radio Edit
by Eric Prydz

11:14AM
Teenage Dream (Kaskade Mix)
by KATY PERRY

11:12AM
Light It Up Remix
by Major Lazer ft. Nyla

11:09AM
Deep Inside Harry Choo Choo
by Hardrive

11:05AM
Intoxicated
by GTA & Martin Solveig

11:01AM
Pump Up the Jam
by Technotronic

Photo: AnnaGrace/Ian Van Dahl, CC BY-SA 2.0, Philippe Schellekens via Wikipedia

Richard J. Dalton

Hello! I'm Richard J Dalton. You can hear me mixing the Drive-at-Five on Fridays. I also produce Dramatic Readings of Dance Music by Drag Queens, and LiveExclusives. And I help out with the 8bit Work Break and Cafe Chill.

