Sing along with C89.5 Anthems!

Looking for a new show to sing along with, while at work? Check our new program “C89.5 Anthems”, 11AM Monday through Friday!

Classics, and new stuff, these are must-plays for any summertime party! Curious of what’s played? Check out today’s playlist:

11:57AM

Turn The Tide Radio Edit

by Sylver

11:54AM

Breathe ft. Ina Wroldsen

by Jax Jones

11:51AM

Infinity Klaas Vocal Edit

by Guru Josh Project

11:46AM

Hideaway Radio Edit

by Kiesza

11:41AM

Boom Boom Boom Boom

by Vengaboys

11:38AM

Faded

by Alan Walker

11:35AM

Under Control

by Calvin Harris & Alesso ft. Hurts

11:31AM

You’re Not Alone Matthew Roberts Cloud 10 Remix

by Olive

11:28AM

Blue Water Radio Edit

by Black Rock

11:24AM

Get Busy

by Sean Paul

11:21AM

Flames

by David Guetta & Sia

11:18AM

Pjanoo Radio Edit

by Eric Prydz

11:14AM

Teenage Dream (Kaskade Mix)

by KATY PERRY

11:12AM

Light It Up Remix

by Major Lazer ft. Nyla

11:09AM

Deep Inside Harry Choo Choo

by Hardrive

11:05AM

Intoxicated

by GTA & Martin Solveig

11:01AM

Pump Up the Jam

by Technotronic

Photo: AnnaGrace/Ian Van Dahl, CC BY-SA 2.0, Philippe Schellekens via Wikipedia