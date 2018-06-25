Thank you for Pride!

We celebrate Pride year round at C89.5, so we had to go extra hard over the last 5 days.
Thank you SO MUCH to everyone who came out and celebrated. You mean the world to us!!
.
.
We celebrate Pride year round at C89.5, so we had to go extra hard over the last 5 days.
Thank you SO MUCH to everyone who came out and celebrated. You mean the world to us!!
.
.
Hello! I'm Richard J Dalton. You can hear me mixing the Drive-at-Five on Fridays. I also produce Dramatic Readings of Dance Music by Drag Queens, and LiveExclusives. And I help out with the 8bit Work Break and Cafe Chill.
Help us keep the music playing!
Donate now
Persons with disabilities who need assistance with issues relating to the content of KNHC’s FCC public inspection files should contact Richard Dalton or June Fox at 206-252-3800 or via email.
How to reach us
Request line:
(206) 421-8989 (call or text)
Business: (206) 252-3800
Fax: (206) 252-3805
Mailing address
KNHC – C89.5FM
10750 30th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Our entrance is on 110th St
adjacent to the track
Email us
Copyright © 2018 | CPB compliance | EEOC statement
Add comment