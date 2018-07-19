Save The Wave Playlist (07.19.18)

7am

Freeez – I.O.U

Big Pig – Breakaway

Thompson ‘Twins – Love on Your Side (Razormaid Remix)

King – Love and Pride (Future Mix)

Until December – Live alone in shame (Razormaid)

Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Shep Pettibone Remix) [Edge Remix] .

ABC – When Smokey Sings (Miami Mix)

Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (Nu Nu Mix)

The Specials – Free Nelson Mandela

The Clash – Rock the Casbah [Hot Tracks Remix] .

Cyndi Lauper – Time After Time (Select Mix)

English Beat – I Confess (12″ Version)

Stephen Duffy – She Loves Me

Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement (Album Version)

David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (Select Mix Remix)

C.C.C.P. – American Soviets

8am

Fine Young Cannibals – She Drives Me Craz

Vitamin Z – Burning Flame

O.M.D. – Secret

Thompson Twins – The Gap

Blancmange – Living On The Ceiling

Tears For Fears – Mad World

Blondie – Heart Of Glass

Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax

Ehab – Shirley, You Can’t Be Serious

Shona Laing – Soviet Snow

The Farm – Groovy Train

The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbreak Beat

Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy

Erasure – Chains Of Love

Pet Shop Boys – Domino Dancing

Belle Stars – Sign Of The Times

9am

New Order – True Faith

Duran Duran – Burning The Ground

Red Flag – Russian Radio

Information Society – Think

Electronic – Getting Away With It

Dead or Alive – My Heart Goes Bang (Get Me To The Doctor)

O.M.D. – Dreaming

Depeche Mode – Nodisco

The Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way

Ian McCulloch – Faith and Healing

Pet Shop Boys – It’s Alright

Lisa Marie – Something Jumpin’ In Your Shirt (Walk The Body Mix)

Re-Flex – The Politics of Dancing (Extended Version)

??? – ???

Yazoo – Don’t Go (Remix)

Pseudo Echo – Funky Town

Join the Save The Wave Family on Facebook