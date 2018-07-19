Save The Wave Playlist (07.19.18)

7am
Freeez – I.O.U
Big Pig – Breakaway
Thompson ‘Twins – Love on Your Side (Razormaid Remix)
King – Love and Pride (Future Mix)
Until December – Live alone in shame (Razormaid)
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Shep Pettibone Remix) [Edge Remix] .
ABC – When Smokey Sings (Miami Mix)
Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (Nu Nu Mix)
The Specials – Free Nelson Mandela
The Clash – Rock the Casbah [Hot Tracks Remix] .
Cyndi Lauper – Time After Time (Select Mix)
English Beat – I Confess (12″ Version)
Stephen Duffy – She Loves Me
Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement (Album Version)
David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (Select Mix Remix)
C.C.C.P. – American Soviets
8am
Fine Young Cannibals – She Drives Me Craz
Vitamin Z – Burning Flame
O.M.D. – Secret
Thompson Twins – The Gap
Blancmange – Living On The Ceiling
Tears For Fears – Mad World
Blondie – Heart Of Glass
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax
Ehab – Shirley, You Can’t Be Serious
Shona Laing – Soviet Snow
The Farm – Groovy Train
The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbreak Beat
Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy
Erasure – Chains Of Love
Pet Shop Boys – Domino Dancing
Belle Stars – Sign Of The Times
9am
New Order – True Faith
Duran Duran – Burning The Ground
Red Flag – Russian Radio
Information Society – Think
Electronic – Getting Away With It
Dead or Alive – My Heart Goes Bang (Get Me To The Doctor)
O.M.D. – Dreaming
Depeche Mode – Nodisco
The Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way
Ian McCulloch – Faith and Healing
Pet Shop Boys – It’s Alright
Lisa Marie – Something Jumpin’ In Your Shirt (Walk The Body Mix)
Re-Flex – The Politics of Dancing (Extended Version)
??? – ???
Yazoo – Don’t Go (Remix)
Pseudo Echo – Funky Town
