C89

Amazon’s Prime Day Link!

Amazon’s Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the year. When you use this link, Amazon will donate a portion to C89.5 / KNHC Public Radio Association. CLICK HERE to use the C89.5 Amazon Prime link! Deals start July 16 at Noon...

C89

Thank you for your patience!

We have been experiencing some difficulty with our online stream, and we’d like to keep you up to date. Here’s the latest: UPDATE 09 July 11:00 PM: Everything has been switched back to normal, including our back up streams. This will be...

C89

33 inches to dance music!

Our internet stream is having some trouble today. We’re working on it. Check here for updates. But did you know, that if you live in or around Seattle, you can get your favorite dance music OTA? “OTA” has been a bit of a buzz term lately, usually...

