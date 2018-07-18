Ultra Naté performing the track that helped define the 1990’s with the disco-era feel.
Ultra Naté – “If You Could Read My Mind” (Live at C89.5)
Live Audio Capture: Henry
Videography: DJ Martini
Audio & Video Post Production: Richard J. Dalton
Ultra Naté performing the track that helped define the 1990’s with the disco-era feel.
Ultra Naté – “If You Could Read My Mind” (Live at C89.5)
Live Audio Capture: Henry
Videography: DJ Martini
Audio & Video Post Production: Richard J. Dalton
Help us keep the music playing!
Donate now
Persons with disabilities who need assistance with issues relating to the content of KNHC’s FCC public inspection files should contact Richard Dalton or June Fox at 206-252-3800 or via email.
How to reach us
Request line:
(206) 421-8989 (call or text)
Business: (206) 252-3800
Fax: (206) 252-3805
Mailing address
KNHC – C89.5FM
10750 30th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Our entrance is on 110th St
adjacent to the track
Email us
Copyright © 2018 | CPB compliance | EEOC statement
Add comment