Save The Wave Playlist (08.02.18 & 07.26.18)

7AM (08.02.2018)

New Order – Vigilantes

The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven

Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat

Alphaville – Dance We Me (Empire Remix)

Love And Rockets – All In My Mind

O.M.D. – Enola Gay

Ultravox – Dancing With Tears In My Eyes (U.S. Special Re-Mix)

O.M.D. – Tesla Girls (Extended Mix)

Depeche Mode – The Meaning Of Love

Modern English – I Melt With You

Sparks – Cool Places With Jane Wiedlin (Remastered 12” Mix)

Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Völlig Losgelöst)

The B-52’s – Private Idaho

The Smiths – Ask

ABC – The Look of Love

Erasure – Oh A’Lmour

8AM (08.02.2018)

Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls (Sasha Remix; 2003 Remastered Version)

Secession – The Magician (Pecky Plus Mix)

Wham! – Everything She Wants

The Clash – Train In Vain

Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me ( Dance Remix)

Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings

Electronic – Getting Away With It

New Order – Fine Time

Fuzz Box – International Rescue

Real Life Send Me An Angel

Siousie & The Banshees – The Killing Jar

Duran Duran – My Own Way

Cove – Without You

Depeche Mode – Poilcy of Truth

9AM (08.02.2018)

Malcolm McLaren – Buffalo Gals

Herbie Hancock – Rockit

Dominatrix – The Dominatrix Sleeps

M – Pop Muzik

Inxs – I Need You

Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence

Charlatans – The Only One I Know

Bomb The Bass – Beat Dis

Big Audio Dynamite – Just Play

Off – Electrica Salsa

Fine Young Cannibals – I’m Not Satisfied

C.C.C.P. – American Soviets

Red Flag – Russian Radio

Shona Laing – Soviet Snow

Erasure – Stop! (12” Mix)

Xymox – Imagination

7AM (07.26.2018)

Vicious Pink – CCCan’t you see (Hot Tracks)

Dead or Alive – Brand New Lover (Hot Tracks)

New Order – True faith

Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix)

Shona Laing – Soviet Snow

EBN OZN – AEIOU Sometimes Y (Edge Remix)

Talking Heads – Girlfriend is better

BerlinSex (I’m A … ) Pleasure Victim (Extended Mix)

The Fixx – One thing leads to another (Extended Mix)

Bronski Beat – Why? (class)

Q Feel – Dancing In Heaven

The Cure – Friday I’m In Love (Select Mix Remix)

Book of Love – Book of Love

Wang Chung – Don’t Let Go

A Flock of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song

The Cure – In Between Days

8AM (07.26.2018)

Big Audio Dynamite – Just Play Music

Bomb Da Bass – Best Dis

Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence

The B-52’s – Girl From Ipanema Goes To Greenland

Wham! – Everything She Wants (Remix)

Kissing The Pink – Certain Things Are Likely

Nitzer Ebb – Join In The Chant

George Kranz – Din Daa Daa

Kim Wilde – You Keep Me Hangin’ On (W.C.H. Mix)

The Twins – Time Will Tell

Sharpe & Numan – Change Your Mind

Boxcar – Free Mason

Hubert Kah – So Many People

Sparks – Music You Can Dance To

Trans X – Living On Video

Oingo Boingo – Weird Science

Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Two Tribes

Talk Talk – It’s My Life

9AM (07.26.2018)

Inxs – Listen Like Thieves (Select Mix Remix)

Wham! – Young Guns (Go For It) [Select Mix Remix] .

Saint Etienne – Nothing Can Stop Us (12” Remix)

Stephen Duffy – Kiss Me

ABC – Look of Love

Information Society – Walking Away (Edge Remix)

Dead or Alive – Come Home With Me Baby (Art of Mix)

Cyndi Lauper – Change Of Heart

Erasure – Hideaway (12” Remix)

When In Rome – The Promise (The Ollie North Mix)

The Associates – Heart Of Glass

Pet Shop Boys – Opportunities (Culture Shock Remix)

Art Of Noise – Peter Gunn (Edge Remix)

Disco Deutschland – Bomb The Bass (12” Remix)

The KLF – 3 A.M. Eternal (Justified Mix)

The Go Go’s – Vaction