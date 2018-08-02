Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Specialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (08.02.18 & 07.26.18)

Drew Bailey
August 2, 2018
4 min read

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday July 16th & August 2nd, 2018

7AM (08.02.2018)

New Order – Vigilantes
The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven
Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat
Alphaville – Dance We Me (Empire Remix)
Love And Rockets – All In My Mind
O.M.D. – Enola Gay
Ultravox – Dancing With Tears In My Eyes (U.S. Special Re-Mix)
O.M.D. – Tesla Girls (Extended Mix)
Depeche Mode – The Meaning Of Love
Modern English – I Melt With You
Sparks – Cool Places With Jane Wiedlin (Remastered 12” Mix)
Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Völlig Losgelöst)
The B-52’s – Private Idaho
The Smiths – Ask
ABC – The Look of Love
Erasure – Oh A’Lmour

8AM (08.02.2018)

Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls (Sasha Remix; 2003 Remastered Version)
Secession – The Magician (Pecky Plus Mix)
Wham! – Everything She Wants
The Clash – Train In Vain
Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me ( Dance Remix)
Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings
Electronic – Getting Away With It
New Order – Fine Time
Fuzz Box – International Rescue
Real Life Send Me An Angel
Siousie & The Banshees – The Killing Jar
Duran Duran – My Own Way
Cove – Without You
Depeche Mode – Poilcy of Truth

9AM (08.02.2018)

Malcolm McLaren – Buffalo Gals
Herbie Hancock – Rockit
Dominatrix – The Dominatrix Sleeps
M – Pop Muzik
Inxs – I Need You
Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence
Charlatans – The Only One I Know
Bomb The Bass – Beat Dis
Big Audio Dynamite – Just Play
Off – Electrica Salsa
Fine Young Cannibals – I’m Not Satisfied
C.C.C.P. – American Soviets
Red Flag – Russian Radio
Shona Laing – Soviet Snow
Erasure – Stop! (12” Mix)
Xymox – Imagination

7AM (07.26.2018)

Vicious Pink – CCCan’t you see (Hot Tracks)
Dead or Alive – Brand New Lover (Hot Tracks)
New Order – True faith
Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix)
Shona Laing – Soviet Snow
EBN OZN – AEIOU Sometimes Y (Edge Remix)
Talking Heads – Girlfriend is better
BerlinSex (I’m A … ) Pleasure Victim (Extended Mix)
The Fixx – One thing leads to another (Extended Mix)
Bronski Beat – Why? (class)
Q Feel – Dancing In Heaven
The Cure – Friday I’m In Love (Select Mix Remix)
Book of Love – Book of Love
Wang Chung – Don’t Let Go
A Flock of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song
The Cure – In Between Days

8AM (07.26.2018)

Big Audio Dynamite – Just Play Music
Bomb Da Bass – Best Dis
Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence
The B-52’s – Girl From Ipanema Goes To Greenland
Wham! – Everything She Wants (Remix)
Kissing The Pink – Certain Things Are Likely
Nitzer Ebb – Join In The Chant
George Kranz – Din Daa Daa
Kim Wilde – You Keep Me Hangin’ On (W.C.H. Mix)
The Twins – Time Will Tell
Sharpe & Numan – Change Your Mind
Boxcar – Free Mason
Hubert Kah – So Many People
Sparks – Music You Can Dance To
Trans X – Living On Video
Oingo Boingo – Weird Science
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Two Tribes
Talk Talk – It’s My Life

9AM (07.26.2018)

Inxs – Listen Like Thieves (Select Mix Remix)
Wham! – Young Guns (Go For It) [Select Mix Remix]        .
Saint Etienne – Nothing Can Stop Us (12” Remix)
Stephen Duffy – Kiss Me
ABC – Look of Love
Information Society – Walking Away (Edge Remix)
Dead or Alive – Come Home With Me Baby (Art of Mix)
Cyndi Lauper – Change Of Heart
Erasure – Hideaway (12” Remix)
When In Rome – The Promise (The Ollie North Mix)
The Associates – Heart Of Glass
Pet Shop Boys – Opportunities (Culture Shock Remix)
Art Of Noise – Peter Gunn (Edge Remix)
Disco Deutschland – Bomb The Bass (12” Remix)
The KLF – 3 A.M. Eternal (Justified Mix)
The Go Go’s – Vaction

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

Find him on Facebook

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Specialty Shows

Café Chill suggests URBVN “Stay”

Check out Café Chill Sunday mornings from 6AM to 9AM, or at other times at From the Café Chill blog:  There’s nothing quite like waking up to a tip-off from one of your newer favorite artists about what would become yet another one of your new...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu