Save The Wave Playlist (08.09.18)

7AM

Howard Jones – New Song

The Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream)

Oh Well – Oh Well

New Order – Touched By The Hand Of God

The Charlatans – The Only One I Know

Baltimora – Tarzan Boy

Ken Laszlo – Tonight (Remix)

Doctor D & Grandmixer B & Orient Affair – Westside Megamix Part 2

Hubert Kah – Welcome, Machine Gun

The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat

Ultravox – White China (Special Mix)

Yello – The Race

Depeche Mode – Fools

Pet Shop Boys – Left To My Own Devices

Five Young Cannibals – Suspicious Minds (Suspicious Mix)

O.M.D. – SO In Love

8AM

Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Shep Pettibone Remix)

MCL – Carmen (Danger In Her Eyes)

Real Life – Send Me An Angel 89′ (Extended Mix)

Fake – Brick

The Cure – The Walk (Razormaid Mix)

Sherikback – Nemesis (Remix)

Smalltown Boys – Beatski Mix (Bronski Beat Medley)

Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way (Ultimix Remix)

The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star

Yazoo – Don’t Go (Re-Remix)

Corey Hart – Sunglasses At Night (Ultimix by Bobby Rooke)

Trio – Da Da Da (Stephan Remmler Extended Mix)

Stacey Q – Two Of Hearts (Select Mix Remix)

New Order – Blue Monday

New Order – Round And Round (Edge Remix)

Kraftwerk – Numbers

B-52’s – Summer Of Love (Select Mix Remix)

9AM

EBN OZN – AEIOU Sometimes Y (Edge Remix)

Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Kiss Me (Original 12” Mix)

Anne Clark – Hope Road (A-Z Route)

Taffy – I Love My Radio (USA Mix ‘86)

+1 – Nevermore

INXS – Listen Like Thieves (Select Mix Remix)

The Fixx – Saved By Zero

The Cars – Moving In Stereo (Edge Remix)

Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls Pt. 2 (Select Mix Remix)

Book Of Love – Boy (Edge Remix)

Duran Duran – My Own Way (12” Mix)

King – Love and Pride (future mix)

Severed Heads – Greater Reward

Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix Remix)

Trans-X – Living On Video

Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Remix)

Route 66 (Beatmasters OJTvon Edit)

Blondie – Call Me Pt. 2 (Select Mix Remix)

Yazoo – Telephone Call