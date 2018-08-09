Save The Wave Playlist (08.09.18)

7AM
Howard Jones – New Song
The Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream)
Oh Well – Oh Well
New Order – Touched By The Hand Of God
The Charlatans – The Only One I Know
Baltimora – Tarzan Boy
Ken Laszlo – Tonight (Remix)
Doctor D & Grandmixer B & Orient Affair – Westside Megamix Part 2
Hubert Kah – Welcome, Machine Gun
The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat
Ultravox – White China (Special Mix)
Yello – The Race
Depeche Mode – Fools
Pet Shop Boys – Left To My Own Devices
Five Young Cannibals – Suspicious Minds (Suspicious Mix)
O.M.D. – SO In Love
8AM
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Shep Pettibone Remix)
MCL – Carmen (Danger In Her Eyes)
Real Life – Send Me An Angel 89′ (Extended Mix)
Fake – Brick
The Cure – The Walk (Razormaid Mix)
Sherikback – Nemesis (Remix)
Smalltown Boys – Beatski Mix (Bronski Beat Medley)
Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way (Ultimix Remix)
The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star
Yazoo – Don’t Go (Re-Remix)
Corey Hart – Sunglasses At Night (Ultimix by Bobby Rooke)
Trio – Da Da Da (Stephan Remmler Extended Mix)
Stacey Q – Two Of Hearts (Select Mix Remix)
New Order – Blue Monday
New Order – Round And Round (Edge Remix)
Kraftwerk – Numbers
B-52’s – Summer Of Love (Select Mix Remix)
9AM
EBN OZN – AEIOU Sometimes Y (Edge Remix)
Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Kiss Me (Original 12” Mix)
Anne Clark – Hope Road (A-Z Route)
Taffy – I Love My Radio (USA Mix ‘86)
+1 – Nevermore
INXS – Listen Like Thieves (Select Mix Remix)
The Fixx – Saved By Zero
The Cars – Moving In Stereo (Edge Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls Pt. 2 (Select Mix Remix)
Book Of Love – Boy (Edge Remix)
Duran Duran – My Own Way (12” Mix)
King – Love and Pride (future mix)
Severed Heads – Greater Reward
Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix Remix)
Trans-X – Living On Video
Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Remix)
Route 66 (Beatmasters OJTvon Edit)
Blondie – Call Me Pt. 2 (Select Mix Remix)
Yazoo – Telephone Call
