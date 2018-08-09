Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Specialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (08.09.18)

Drew Bailey
August 9, 2018
2 min read

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday August 9th, 2018

7AM

Howard Jones – New Song
The Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream)
Oh Well – Oh Well
New Order – Touched By The Hand Of God
The Charlatans – The Only One I Know
Baltimora – Tarzan Boy
Ken Laszlo – Tonight (Remix)
Doctor D & Grandmixer B & Orient Affair – Westside Megamix Part 2
Hubert Kah – Welcome, Machine Gun
The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat
Ultravox – White China (Special Mix)
Yello – The Race
Depeche Mode – Fools
Pet Shop Boys – Left To My Own Devices
Five Young Cannibals – Suspicious Minds (Suspicious Mix)
O.M.D. – SO In Love

8AM

Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Shep Pettibone Remix)
MCL – Carmen (Danger In Her Eyes)
Real Life – Send Me An Angel 89′ (Extended Mix)
Fake – Brick
The Cure – The Walk (Razormaid Mix)
Sherikback – Nemesis (Remix)
Smalltown Boys – Beatski Mix (Bronski Beat Medley)
Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way (Ultimix Remix)
The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star
Yazoo – Don’t Go (Re-Remix)
Corey Hart – Sunglasses At Night (Ultimix by Bobby Rooke)
Trio – Da Da Da (Stephan Remmler Extended Mix)
Stacey Q – Two Of Hearts (Select Mix Remix)
New Order – Blue Monday
New Order – Round And Round (Edge Remix)
Kraftwerk – Numbers
B-52’s – Summer Of Love (Select Mix Remix)

9AM

EBN OZN – AEIOU Sometimes Y (Edge Remix)
Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Kiss Me (Original 12” Mix)
Anne Clark – Hope Road (A-Z Route)
Taffy – I Love My Radio (USA Mix ‘86)
+1 – Nevermore
INXS – Listen Like Thieves (Select Mix Remix)
The Fixx – Saved By Zero
The Cars – Moving In Stereo (Edge Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls Pt. 2 (Select Mix Remix)
Book Of Love – Boy (Edge Remix)
Duran Duran – My Own Way (12” Mix)
King – Love and Pride (future mix)
Severed Heads – Greater Reward
Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix Remix)
Trans-X – Living On Video
Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Remix)
Route 66 (Beatmasters OJTvon Edit)
Blondie – Call Me Pt. 2 (Select Mix Remix)
Yazoo – Telephone Call

Save The Wave on Facebook

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

Find him on Facebook

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu