Save The Wave Playlist (08.16.18)

7AM
Dead or Alive – In Too Deep
S 50 – Input
Big Pig – Breakaway
Red Flag – If I Ever
M & H Band – Pop Corn (Radio Version)
Sharpe & Numan – Change Your Mind
Electronic – Getting Away With It
The Other Two – Tasty Fish
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings
Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy
Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder – Together In Electric Dreams
A Flock of Seagulls – Never Again (The Dancer)
Rita Mitsuko – Marcia Baila
??? – ???
Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka
Depeche Mode – Photographic (Rex The Dog Faithful Mix)
Aretha Franklin – Chain Of Fools
8AM
Sparks – Music You Can Dance To
Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)
Mike Mareen – Love spy
Erasure – Chorus
New Order – A Perfect kiss
The Fatheads – Calling All Clubs
Kraftwerk-Telephone call
Thompson Twins – Lies
Book of Love – Witchcraft
Westworld – Painkiller
Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me With Science
X-Visitors -The Planet Doesn’t Mind
Moskwa TV – The Art Of Fashion
Ultravox – Loves Great Adventure
Underworld – Underneath The Radar
Aretha Franklin – Respect
9AM
Electronic – Get The Message
Simple Minds – Alive & Kicking
Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days (Club Mix Remastered)
Les Rita Mitsouko – Andy (Fat Freddy Remix)
Tom Tom Club – Genius Of Love
Level 42 – Something About You (Shep Pettibone Remix)
??? – ???
Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence (Hands And Feet Mix)
Culture Club – Time (Clock Of The Heart)
Belouis Some – Some People
Naked Eyes – Promises, Promises
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls (Shep Pettibone Mastermix)
Art Of Noise – Legs
Prince – Housequake
