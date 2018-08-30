Save The Wave Playlist (08.30.18)

7am

Bananarama – Cruel Summer

Captain Sensible – Wot

Nina Hagen – New York, New York

Howard Jones – New Song

The Smiths – Girlfriend In A Coma

Til Tuesday – Voices Carry

Book Of Love – I Touch Roses

Ministry – Work For Love

Art of Noise – Beatbox

Kraftwerk – Musique Non Stop

M|A|R|R|S – Pump Up The Volume

Erasure – Just A Little Respect

Harold Faltermeyer – Axel F (12” Mix)

Yazoo – Situation (12” Remix)

Thompson Twins – Doctor! Doctor!

Culture Club – It’s A Miracle / Miss Me Blind (US 12” Mix)

Squeeze – Coffee In Bed

8am

When in Rome – The Promise

JWB – Never Again (Remix)

Camouflage – The Great Commandment (Justin Strus Remix)

Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement {Album Version] OMD – Brides of Frankenstein (Acid House Remix)

Erasure – Oh L’amour

Psychedelic Furs – Ghost in you

Rita Mitsouko & The Sparks – Singing In The Shower

Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again Pt. 2 (Select Mix Remix)

ABC – When Smokey Sings (Miami Mix)

The La’s – There She Goes (Select Mix Remix)

Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy

David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (Select Mix Remix)

Duran Duran – Hold Back The Rain (12″ Remix)

B-52’s – Roam (Remix)

The Proclaimers – I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)

The Cars – Just What I Needed

9am

Aha – Take On Me

Robert Seidler – Christian Boy (Remix)

Real Life – Catch Me I’m Falling

Book Of Love – You Make Me Feel So Good (Flutter Mix)

The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry (New Voice Mix 1986)

Berlin – The Metro

Maurice And The Cliches – Soft Core

Generation X – Dancing With Myself

Stray Cats – Sexy And 17 (She’s)

Gary Numan – Cars

New Order – The Perfect Kiss

Rita Mitsuko – Marcia Baila

Depeche Mode – It’s Called A Heart

Duran Duran – Planet Earth (Night Version)

Missing Persons – Walking In L.A.

Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop)

The Cure – Just Like Heaven

Hey @c895radio @DJTrentVon I wrote up how to make alexa automatically play Save The Wave every Thursday – https://t.co/IQI81LEIoj (now I don’t forget!) — juche couture (@outofband) August 30, 2018

