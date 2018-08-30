Seattle's home for dance
Save The Wave Playlist (08.30.18)

Drew Bailey
August 30, 2018
Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday August 30th, 2018

7am

Bananarama – Cruel Summer
Captain Sensible – Wot
Nina Hagen – New York, New York
Howard Jones – New Song
The Smiths – Girlfriend In A Coma
Til Tuesday – Voices Carry
Book Of Love – I Touch Roses
Ministry – Work For Love
Art of Noise – Beatbox
Kraftwerk – Musique Non Stop
M|A|R|R|S – Pump Up The Volume
Erasure – Just A Little Respect
Harold Faltermeyer – Axel F (12” Mix)
Yazoo – Situation (12” Remix)
Thompson Twins – Doctor! Doctor!
Culture Club – It’s A Miracle / Miss Me Blind (US 12” Mix)
Squeeze – Coffee In Bed

8am

When in Rome  – The Promise
JWB – Never Again (Remix)
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (Justin Strus Remix)
Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement {Album Version] OMD – Brides of Frankenstein (Acid House Remix)
Erasure – Oh L’amour
Psychedelic Furs – Ghost in you
Rita Mitsouko & The Sparks – Singing In The Shower
Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again Pt. 2 (Select Mix Remix)
ABC – When Smokey Sings (Miami Mix)
The La’s – There She Goes (Select Mix Remix)
Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy
David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (Select Mix Remix)
Duran Duran – Hold Back The Rain (12″ Remix)
B-52’s – Roam (Remix)
The Proclaimers – I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)
The Cars – Just What I Needed

9am

Aha – Take On Me
Robert Seidler – Christian Boy (Remix)
Real Life – Catch Me I’m Falling
Book Of Love – You Make Me Feel So Good (Flutter Mix)
The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry (New Voice Mix 1986)
Berlin – The Metro
Maurice And The Cliches – Soft Core
Generation X – Dancing With Myself
Stray Cats – Sexy And 17 (She’s)
Gary Numan – Cars
New Order – The Perfect Kiss
Rita Mitsuko – Marcia Baila
Depeche Mode – It’s Called A Heart
Duran Duran – Planet Earth (Night Version)
Missing Persons – Walking In L.A.
Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop)
The Cure – Just Like Heaven

