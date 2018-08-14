Design Socks – Win Tix to Bumbershoot!

We’ve got a pair of Bumbershoot tickets (Sat. 9/1) to give away for the best design for custom C895 socks.

Design should:

Capture the spirit of C895 Include the new C895 logo Be suitable for a mid-rise sock (see above) Be original art, royalty-free, with copyright assigned to C89.5

The image will be printed on the socks using a dye sublimation process, so it can be:

Full color or BW Wrap completely around the sock.

BONUS POINTS for designs that double as a sock puppet!!

Deadline: 11:59PM Monday, August 20th

Email a sample of your design to bruce@c895.org.

We’ll notify the winner Wednesday, August 22nd.