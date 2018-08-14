Design Socks – Win Tix to Bumbershoot!

We’ve got a pair of Bumbershoot tickets (Sat. 9/1) to give away for the best design for custom C895 socks.
Design should:
- Capture the spirit of C895
- Include the new C895 logo
- Be suitable for a mid-rise sock (see above)
- Be original art, royalty-free, with copyright assigned to C89.5
The image will be printed on the socks using a dye sublimation process, so it can be:
- Full color or BW
- Wrap completely around the sock.
BONUS POINTS for designs that double as a sock puppet!!
Deadline: 11:59PM Monday, August 20th
Email a sample of your design to bruce@c895.org.
We’ll notify the winner Wednesday, August 22nd.
Add comment