Design Socks – Win Tix to Bumbershoot!

Bruce Wirth
August 14, 2018
We’ve got a pair of Bumbershoot tickets (Sat. 9/1) to give away for the best design for custom C895 socks.

Design should:

  1. Capture the spirit of C895
  2. Include the new C895 logo
  3. Be suitable for a mid-rise sock (see above)
  4. Be original art, royalty-free, with copyright assigned to C89.5

The image will be printed on the socks using a dye sublimation process, so it can be:

  1. Full color or BW
  2. Wrap completely around the sock.

BONUS POINTS for designs that double as a sock puppet!!

Deadline: 11:59PM Monday, August 20th

Email a sample of your design to bruce@c895.org.

We’ll notify the winner Wednesday, August 22nd.

Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love us so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)

