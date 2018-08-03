Seattle's home for dance
Jump-starting a Career in Radio

Bruce Wirth
August 3, 2018
Every summer a new cadre of budding media jockeys come to our Summer Skills Center.

For the past 4 weeks, students have been in the C89.5 studios with our instructor Brian Babinec (aka Tony Rocky Horror) as they learn the art of radio and electronic media. Their enthusiasm was contagious and we’ve had an awesome time hearing them learn and grow!

Students who complete the class earn credits toward high school graduation requirements. Plus, graduates of the class are eligible for our Advanced Broadcasting internship at C89.5, giving them real-life, career-readiness training.

Congrats to these hard-working young people!

Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love us so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)

I feel incredibly fortunate to be able to devote my passion for music, my belief in education, and my communication skills to supporting the students and the awesome music at C89.5.

