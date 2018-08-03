Jump-starting a Career in Radio

Every summer a new cadre of budding media jockeys come to our Summer Skills Center.

For the past 4 weeks, students have been in the C89.5 studios with our instructor Brian Babinec (aka Tony Rocky Horror) as they learn the art of radio and electronic media. Their enthusiasm was contagious and we’ve had an awesome time hearing them learn and grow!

Students who complete the class earn credits toward high school graduation requirements. Plus, graduates of the class are eligible for our Advanced Broadcasting internship at C89.5, giving them real-life, career-readiness training.

Congrats to these hard-working young people!