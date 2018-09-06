Save The Wave Playlist (09.06.18)

7am

New Order – Love Vigilantes

The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven

Siouxsie And The Banshees – The Killing Jar

Depeche Mode – A Question Of Time

Alphaville – Forever Young (Special Dance Mix)

Duran Duran – Girls On Film

Real Life – Send Me Angel

Boney M – Young, Free, And Single

Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy

Fine Young Cannibals – Johnny Come Home

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings

Book Of Love – Book Of Love

Bow Wow Wow – Do You Wanna Hold Me?

Lick The Tins – Can’t Help Falling In Love

After The Fire – Der Kommissar

Haysi Fantayzee – Shiny Shiny

8am

Martini Ranch – How Can A Laboring Man Find Time For Self Culture

Blondie – Dreaming (Edge Remix)

Sparks – Cool Places

OMD – Electricity (Edge Remix)

Modern English – I Melt With You (12” Original Vocal Mix)

Joe Jackson – Steppin’ Out (Edge Remix)

Squeez – Goodbye Girl

The Cure – Just Like Heaven (Culture Shock Remix)

David Bowie – Let’s Dance (F82 Mix Remix)

Alphaville – The Jet Set

Erasure – A Little Respect (12” Remix)

Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Science (Razormaid Mix)

Wham! – Everything She Wants (Charles Feelgood Mix)

Yazoo – Situations (Hot Tracks Mix)

Camouflage – The Great Commandment (Justin Strus Remix)

Shakespears Sister – Heroine

9am

Art Of Noise – Legs

Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle

??? – ???

Red Flag – If I Ever

Erasure – March On Down The Line (Remix)

Book Of Love – Boy

Tom Tom Club – Wordy Rappinghood

ABC – Look Of Love (Greystone Remix)

Marc Almond – The Desperate Hours (Extended Flamenco Mix)

Deborah Sasson & MCL – Danger In Her Eyes (Carmen)

Dead Or Alive – Something In My House

The Belle Stars – World Domination

Depeche Mode – Pleasure Little Treasure

Pete Shelley – Homosapien

