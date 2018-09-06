Seattle's home for dance
Save The Wave Playlist (09.06.18)

Drew Bailey
September 6, 2018
2 min read
The Psychedelic Furs

Save The Wave on C89.5 with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday September 6th, 2018.

7am

New Order – Love Vigilantes
The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven
Siouxsie And The Banshees – The Killing Jar
Depeche Mode – A Question Of Time
Alphaville – Forever Young (Special Dance Mix)
Duran Duran – Girls On Film
Real Life – Send Me Angel
Boney M – Young, Free, And Single
Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy
Fine Young Cannibals – Johnny Come Home
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings
Book Of Love – Book Of Love
Bow Wow Wow – Do You Wanna Hold Me?
Lick The Tins – Can’t Help Falling In Love
After The Fire – Der Kommissar
Haysi Fantayzee – Shiny Shiny

8am

Martini Ranch – How Can A Laboring Man Find Time For Self Culture
Blondie  – Dreaming (Edge Remix)
Sparks – Cool Places
OMD – Electricity (Edge Remix)
Modern English – I Melt With You (12” Original Vocal Mix)
Joe Jackson – Steppin’ Out (Edge Remix)
Squeez – Goodbye Girl
The Cure – Just Like Heaven (Culture Shock Remix)
David Bowie – Let’s Dance (F82 Mix Remix)
Alphaville – The Jet Set
Erasure  – A Little Respect (12” Remix)
Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Science (Razormaid Mix)
Wham! – Everything She Wants (Charles Feelgood Mix)
Yazoo – Situations (Hot Tracks Mix)
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (Justin Strus Remix)
Shakespears Sister – Heroine

9am

Art Of Noise – Legs
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
??? – ???
Red Flag – If I Ever
Erasure – March On Down The Line (Remix)
Book Of Love – Boy
Tom Tom Club – Wordy Rappinghood
ABC – Look Of Love (Greystone Remix)
Marc Almond – The Desperate Hours (Extended Flamenco Mix)
Deborah Sasson & MCL – Danger In Her Eyes (Carmen)
Dead Or Alive – Something In My House
The Belle Stars – World Domination
Depeche Mode – Pleasure Little Treasure
Pete Shelley – Homosapien

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

1 comment

