Save The Wave Playlist (09.06.18)

7am
New Order – Love Vigilantes
The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven
Siouxsie And The Banshees – The Killing Jar
Depeche Mode – A Question Of Time
Alphaville – Forever Young (Special Dance Mix)
Duran Duran – Girls On Film
Real Life – Send Me Angel
Boney M – Young, Free, And Single
Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy
Fine Young Cannibals – Johnny Come Home
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings
Book Of Love – Book Of Love
Bow Wow Wow – Do You Wanna Hold Me?
Lick The Tins – Can’t Help Falling In Love
After The Fire – Der Kommissar
Haysi Fantayzee – Shiny Shiny
8am
Martini Ranch – How Can A Laboring Man Find Time For Self Culture
Blondie – Dreaming (Edge Remix)
Sparks – Cool Places
OMD – Electricity (Edge Remix)
Modern English – I Melt With You (12” Original Vocal Mix)
Joe Jackson – Steppin’ Out (Edge Remix)
Squeez – Goodbye Girl
The Cure – Just Like Heaven (Culture Shock Remix)
David Bowie – Let’s Dance (F82 Mix Remix)
Alphaville – The Jet Set
Erasure – A Little Respect (12” Remix)
Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Science (Razormaid Mix)
Wham! – Everything She Wants (Charles Feelgood Mix)
Yazoo – Situations (Hot Tracks Mix)
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (Justin Strus Remix)
Shakespears Sister – Heroine
9am
Art Of Noise – Legs
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
??? – ???
Red Flag – If I Ever
Erasure – March On Down The Line (Remix)
Book Of Love – Boy
Tom Tom Club – Wordy Rappinghood
ABC – Look Of Love (Greystone Remix)
Marc Almond – The Desperate Hours (Extended Flamenco Mix)
Deborah Sasson & MCL – Danger In Her Eyes (Carmen)
Dead Or Alive – Something In My House
The Belle Stars – World Domination
Depeche Mode – Pleasure Little Treasure
Pete Shelley – Homosapien
Hey @c895radio @DJTrentVon I wrote up how to make alexa automatically play Save The Wave every Thursday – https://t.co/IQI81LEIoj (now I don’t forget!)
— juche couture (@outofband) August 30, 2018
Your unknown song in the third hour is Satellite by OMD. C’mon, kids, that was an easy one! 🙂