Save The Wave Playlist (09.27.18)

7am
The KLF – 3AM Eternal
Kevin Avaiance – Din Da Da
Pet Shop Boys – Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots Of Money)
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
Big Audio Dynamite – Just Play Music
Tones On Tail – GO! (Club Mix)
Berlin – The Metro
Real Life – Catch Me I’m Falling
Book Of Love – You Make Me Feel So Good (Flutter Mix)
Generation X – Dancing With Myself
Aha – Take On Me
The Other Ones – Holiday
The Beat – Best Friend
Peter Schilling – Major Tom
New Order – Love Vigilantes
The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven
Smalltown Boys – Bronski Mix
8am
New Order – The Perfect Kiss (Retro Shock Remix)
Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
Gary Numan – Cars Part 2 (Select Remix)
Police – Can’t Stand Losing You (DMC Remix)
Pig Bag – Papa’s Got A New Pigbag (Edge Remix)
Bronski Beat – Why?
Heaven 17 – We Live So Fast (12” Mix)
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (Edge Remix)
B-52’s – Love Shack (Ultimix Remix)
Roxy Music – More Than This (Remix)
Paul Young – Come Back And Stay
Re-Flex – The Politics Of Dancing
Dead Or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)
The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art Of Mix)
Hubert Kah – So Many People (Remix)
Barry Harris Presents Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon 2k14 (7th Heaven Retro Mix)
Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
