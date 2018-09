Have you checked out the C895 Soundcloud page? Check it out asap because it is stocked with new interviews chatting with Gryffin, Seven Lions, Infected Mushroom, plus classic interviews with Kaskade, Yellow Claw, Krewella, VASSY and more! Now you are informed, follow our page to get updates each time we post an interview and scroll through hours worth of exclusive content!

Is there an artist or DJ you think we should interview? Leave a comment below or tweet us @C895radio!