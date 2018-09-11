Seattle's home for dance
Drew Bailey's Blog

Is This Really Marshmello On Ninja Warrior?

Drew Bailey
September 11, 2018
Marshmello takes a turn at stage one on the latest episode of Ninja Warrior. He actually finishes the the course, but is it really him?

Check for yourself:

