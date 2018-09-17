New Season! New Tunes!

As we move away from the hot days of summer and into those cooler autumn days, the leaves change with the season and the C895 playlist is shifting too! As you listen throughout the day, keep an ear out for tracks that will have you reminiscing about autumns past. We’ve stocked the C895 playlist with songs from the last five years!

Listen for tracks like Seven Lions feat. Tove Lo “Strangers”, Cash Cash “Take Me Home” and Zedd feat. Hayley Williams “Stay The Night” represent from 2013 while, Offiah “Trouble”, Madden “Golden Light” and Santa Clara “Be That Way” will take you back to 2016!

As you listen to Seattle’s Home for Dance through out the day, see if you can pick out other fall favorites from years past!

Are there any fall jams you’d like to hear? Tweet us @C895Radio or leave a comment here!