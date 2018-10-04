Save The Wave Playlist (10.04.18)

7am

Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)

Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf (Night Version)

Pseudo Echo – Funky Town (Ultimix by Rob Harvey)

Flying Lizards vs. C.I.D. ft. Bahary – Money (2018 Mix)

Mandinka – Mandinka (2018 Mix)

Echo & The Bunnymen

Dead or Alive – Something In My House (Hot Tracks)

Real Life – Send Me An Angel 89’ (Extended)

Divinyls – Pleasure and Pain

Depeche Mode – Pleasure, Little treasure (Razormaid Remix)

The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink

Human League – Mirror Man

Alphaville – Forever Young (96 remix)

The Church – The Unguarded Moment

Divo – Whip It

The B-52’s – Party Out Of Bounds

Peter Shilling – Major Tom



8am

Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me (Dance Mix)

Duran Duran – My Own Way (Single Version)

Taffy – I Love My Radio

George Kranz – Din Daa Daa

Erasure – Love To Hate You

Cetu Javu – Situations

Wild – Luxury

Until December – Lice Alone In Shame (Berlin Mix)

Altered Images – Don’t Talk To Me About Love

OMD – So In Love

New Order – Fine Time (Silk Mix)

Anne Clark – Hope Road (A-Z Route)

Alison Moyet – Love Resurrection

Sparks – I Predict

The Clash – Train In Vain

The Timelords – Doctorin’ The Tardis

Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus

Nu Shooz – I Can’t Wait

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon