Save The Wave Playlist (10.04.18)

7am
Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)
Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf (Night Version)
Pseudo Echo – Funky Town (Ultimix by Rob Harvey)
Flying Lizards vs. C.I.D. ft. Bahary – Money (2018 Mix)
Mandinka – Mandinka (2018 Mix)
Echo & The Bunnymen
Dead or Alive – Something In My House (Hot Tracks)
Real Life – Send Me An Angel 89’ (Extended)
Divinyls – Pleasure and Pain
Depeche Mode – Pleasure, Little treasure (Razormaid Remix)
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink
Human League – Mirror Man
Alphaville – Forever Young (96 remix)
The Church – The Unguarded Moment
Divo – Whip It
The B-52’s – Party Out Of Bounds
Peter Shilling – Major Tom
8am
Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me (Dance Mix)
Duran Duran – My Own Way (Single Version)
Taffy – I Love My Radio
George Kranz – Din Daa Daa
Erasure – Love To Hate You
Cetu Javu – Situations
Wild – Luxury
Until December – Lice Alone In Shame (Berlin Mix)
Altered Images – Don’t Talk To Me About Love
OMD – So In Love
New Order – Fine Time (Silk Mix)
Anne Clark – Hope Road (A-Z Route)
Alison Moyet – Love Resurrection
Sparks – I Predict
The Clash – Train In Vain
The Timelords – Doctorin’ The Tardis
Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus
Nu Shooz – I Can’t Wait
