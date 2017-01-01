Fluencie - Lazy

|| Play in HD (720p) || Play in SD (360p) || This is the live electronic version of the track that Natalia and Alex recorded. See if you can spot the moment Natalia questions the lyrics-- these two are so much fun by the way! Directed by Harmony Soleil. (Released March 2017)

James Hersey - Coming Over

|| Play in HD (720p) || Play in SD (360p) || This is the live acoustic version of the track that James released with Dillon Frances and Kygo. For the remix of the live version (audio only), click here.(Released March 2017)

Skye Holland - Dive