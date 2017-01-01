Welcome to C89.5 Live Exclusives!
Recorded live in the C89.5 Performance Studio
Fluencie - Lazy
This is the live electronic version of the track that Natalia and Alex recorded. See if you can spot the moment Natalia questions the lyrics-- these two are so much fun by the way! Directed by Harmony Soleil. (Released March 2017)
James Hersey - Coming Over
This is the live acoustic version of the track that James released with Dillon Frances and Kygo. For the remix of the live version (audio only), click here.(Released March 2017)
Skye Holland - Dive
This is Skye Holland's new solo single. The two other folks in the video are label mates Steve Kroeger and Santa Clara. Directed by Harmony Soleil. (Released March 2017)
