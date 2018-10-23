Seattle's home for dance
Give Your Pet the Gift of Radio

Bruce Wirth
October 23, 2018
1 min read
Cat wearing C895 Dog Tag

This Fall, we’re offering you and your faithful friend a Pet Membership to C89.5.

For a donation of $7/month or more, your beloved companion can become an official member of C89.5 and we’ll thank your friend on-air throughout the year and on the Pet Wall of Fame on our website. Plus, receive a black C89.5 dog tag with our beautiful pink logo on the front (FYI, it’s a military-style dog tag, so it might be a little heavy for a petite pet).

Donate Now

After you’ve donated, post a picture of your friend on Twitter @C895radio, Facebook, or Instagram and tag it #pets4C895. After the Fund Drive, we’ll post the photo on our Wall of Fame.

Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love us so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)

