Music

Non-Stop Save the Wave!

Bruce Wirth
October 25, 2018
Save the Wave

If you want more Save the Wave, make a donation today. For every $1000 we raise during our Fall Fund Drive, we’ll extend Save the Wave to THREE hours for an additional week.

Save the Wave is radio created by artistry not algorithms. Every week, DJ Trent Von hand-selects the best New Wave music from his vast collection, creating a fresh mix of classics and rarities. Some of these songs have NEVER been released digitally. You simply can’t get this kind of music anywhere except at C89.5.

And if you want even MORE New Wave music, for $20 a month or a $240 one-time donation you’ll get access to DJ Trent Von’s classic mixes 24/7/365 on our members-only Save the Wave non-stop web stream.

C89.5 is proud to bring you the best, commercial-free New Wave music every Thursday morning. 72% of our funding comes from the community and your financial contribution makes Save the Wave possible.
Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love us so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)

Music

C89.5 Remembers Avicii

C89.5 Public Radio is paying tribute today to international deejay and core C89.5 artist Avicii this afternoon. Avicii passed away this morning in Oman. The station bumped its regular programming as the news broke to go wall-to-wall Avicii. “In a...

