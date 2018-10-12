Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Uncategorized

Support On The Edge

Bruce Wirth
October 12, 2018
1 min read
On the Edge is Seattle’s home for Industrial, Dark Electro, EBM, Post Punk, Alternative and Aggro Rave. Your financial support is vital to keeping this show on the air.

Donate $10/month or $120 to On The Edge this month and we’ll send you “Be Rich”, the latest release from Chicago industrial duo, Cocksure. Christopher J. Connelly and Jason C. Novak bridge the gap between waxtrax! era industrial and the future sounds of mass corruption.

Donate Now

If you like your dance music dark and crunchy, this is the gift for you! Hand-picked by DJ SAINt & Paul Aleinikoff, this new CD is some of the best new Industrial Music out there in the REVCO spirit.

Donate online NOW to support On the Edge and claim your copy of “Be Rich.” Hurry, we have a limited number on hand.

Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love us so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

LEGO Action Party with DJ
Uncategorized

Join our LEGO Action Party

C89.5 is listener-supported, non-commercial radio. Although we’re located at Nathan Hale high school, 72% or our operating revenue comes from individual donations and local businesses. Your financial contribution supports the dance music you...

DJ Moni
Uncategorized

Moni’s C89.5 Story

As educators, it’s tremendously gratifying to hear about the impact we have on our students. Thanks to Moni for sharing her story! And checkout the awesome profile of Moni and the hosts of Carnaval Mix by local Spanish-language TV station...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu