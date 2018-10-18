Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
FeaturedUncategorized

Support our students and the music you love!

Bruce Wirth
October 18, 2018
1 min read
C895 Class of 2018

Fall Fund Drive kicks off today and your donation – big or small – makes a big difference.

C89.5 is listener-supported,  non-commercial radio.  Although we’re located at Nathan Hale high school, 72% or our operating revenue comes from individual donations and local businesses.

Monthly Gift
One-Time

Your contribution powers the best mix of dance music on the radio and helps educate young people

C89.5 trains and mentors hundred’s of students in multimedia production and gives them practical, hands-on experience in a professional media organization. Students graduate with confidence and professionalism to succeed in the work-world.

Listeners benefit from an amazing mix of dance music, focused on new and local artists, all uninterrupted by commercials.

If you enjoy the music on C89.5 and want to support the next generation of media professionals, please make a donation today. Thank you!

Wanna double the impact of your donation? Ask your employer to match your donation!

Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love us so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

DJ Moni
Uncategorized

Moni’s C89.5 Story

As educators, it’s tremendously gratifying to hear about the impact we have on our students. Thanks to Moni for sharing her story! And checkout the awesome profile of Moni and the hosts of Carnaval Mix by local Spanish-language TV station...

Behind the Scenes VIP Pass
Uncategorized

Behind the Scenes at C89.5

C89.5 is listener-supported, non-commercial radio. Although we’re located at Nathan Hale high school, 72% or our operating revenue comes from individual donations and local businesses. Your financial contribution supports the dance music you...

Great Shakeout
Uncategorized

Prepare for the Big One with an Emergency Radio

This Thursday is the Great Shakeout – a nationwide drill testing public and private emergency response plans. For a donation of $30/month or more, or a $365 one-time gift, you can stock your earthquake survival kit with this top-rated Kaito...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu