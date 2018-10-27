Seattle's home for dance
Uncategorized

Thanks for supporting our students!

Bruce Wirth
October 27, 2018
1 min read
C895 Class of 2018

C89.5 is listener-supported,  non-commercial radio.  Although we’re located at Nathan Hale high school, 72% or our operating revenue comes from individual donations and local businesses.

Your contribution powers the best mix of dance music on the radio and helps educate young people

C89.5 trains and mentors hundred’s of students in multimedia production and gives them practical, hands-on experience in a professional media organization. Students graduate with confidence and professionalism to succeed in the work-world.

Listeners benefit from an amazing mix of dance music, focused on new and local artists, all uninterrupted by commercials.

Wanna double the impact of your donation? Ask your employer to match your donation!

Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love us so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)

LEGO Action Figures Say Thanks!
Uncategorized

Fall Fund Drive Success!

Fall Fund Drive ended Friday night with $114,443.47 raised to support our educational programs for students and, of course, the amazing dance music you love on C89.5! To everyone who contributed during our Fall Fund Drive and to our Sustainers, who...

Uncategorized

Meet the Pets of C89.5

Thanks to all the animals and bipedal care-givers who became members of C89.5 this Fall! We are proud to honor you on our Wall of Fame. If your picture is not among those already posted, please have a companion with opposable thumbs email your photo...

DJ Moni
Uncategorized

Moni’s C89.5 Story

As educators, it’s tremendously gratifying to hear about the impact we have on our students. Thanks to Moni for sharing her story! And checkout the awesome profile of Moni and the hosts of Carnaval Mix by local Spanish-language TV station...

