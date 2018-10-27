Thanks for supporting our students!

C89.5 is listener-supported, non-commercial radio. Although we’re located at Nathan Hale high school, 72% or our operating revenue comes from individual donations and local businesses.

Your contribution powers the best mix of dance music on the radio and helps educate young people

C89.5 trains and mentors hundred’s of students in multimedia production and gives them practical, hands-on experience in a professional media organization. Students graduate with confidence and professionalism to succeed in the work-world.

Listeners benefit from an amazing mix of dance music, focused on new and local artists, all uninterrupted by commercials.

Wanna double the impact of your donation? Ask your employer to match your donation!