Giving Tuesday

Bruce Wirth
November 26, 2018
1 min read

November has two days for getting deals – Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But there’s also a day to give back to your community – Giving Tuesday.

Winter is a time of gratitude and giving. We hope you are grateful for all the great music you enjoy on C89.5. Hopefully, you also appreciate the work we do to educate and inspire the next generation of media professionals. If these things matter to you, please show your gratitude by donating to C89.5 today.

Your donation makes a BIG difference. Every act of generosity counts, and each gift means more when we give together.

And tell the world about your favorite radio station on Giving Tuesday! Tag @C895Radio on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter and use the hashtag #GivingTuesday !

THANK YOU!

