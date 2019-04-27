Thanks for supporting C89.5

Your Station

Bruce Wirth
April 27, 2019
Our Spring Fund Drive ended Friday night with over $120,000 raised to support the music and educational programs you value most.

To everyone who contributed during the fund drive, and to our Sustainers who make a recurring monthly donation…

Thank you!

