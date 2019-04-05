Spring 2019 Thank-You Gifts

Thank you so much for supporting C89.5!

C89.5 is listener-supported, non-commercial radio. Although we’re located at Nathan Hale high school, 78% or our operating revenue comes from individual donations and local businesses.

Your contribution powers the best mix of Dance Music on the radio and helps educate young people

We’d be delighted to send you any of these gifts in gratitude for your donation:

TRITONAL SWEEPSTAKES – Everyone who donates at or above our credit card minimum is automatically entered for a chance to win:

• 2 airplane tickets from Seattle to Las Vegas

• Hotel room for 2 people

• 2 tickets to see Tritonal live at Markey Nightclub in Las Vegas

$89.50 one-time donation

C895 DOG TAG – Black metal, military-style dog tag with pink C89.5 logo

C89.5 LANYARD – a wide-weave black lanyard with a pink C895 logo. Perfect for a badge or ID.

PET MEMBERSHIP – Your favorite companion will be acknowledged as an official C89.5 Member with:

C89.5 Dog Tag

A photo on our “Wall of Fame” and on social media

A shout-out on air!

$10 per month or $120 one-time donation

C89.5 POP SOCKET – Collapsible hand grip that sticks to the back of your phone. Perfect for taking selfies plus doubles as a stand for watching videos.

LATE NIGHT MUSIC USB – A USB thumb drive featuring 14 dance tracks by indie Bass Artists on Seattle music label, Simplify Recordings.

ON THE EDGE CD – Industrial dance-music CD by Front Line Assembly, the electro-industrial band formed by Bill Leeb from Skinny Puppy

$15 per month or $180 one-time donation

COLLECTIBLE C895 LEGO Action Figure – Each LEGO is printed with a C895 logo on its “T-shirt” and each one is unique.

$24 per month or $289 one-time donation

SAVE THE WAVE Non-Stop Web Stream – 24/7 web stream of New Wave mixes by Save the Wave DJ Trent Von.

$30 per month or $365 one-time donation

CLUB 89.5 + new C89.5 HOODIE – Club 89.5 members are entered in contests every month to win tickets to concerts, festivals (like Bumbershoot) and events (like Comic Con.) You’ll also receive a deluxe tri-blend Hoodie with an embroidered C89.5 logo.

$50 per month or $500 one-time donation

EMERGENCY RADIO AND PHONE CHARGER – A portable radio that can be recharged with a hand-crank or solar panel or connected to a USB charger. Also runs on AAA batteries. The radio receives AM/FM, Shortwave, or NOAA (“no-ah”) weather radio channels. It will also charge mobile phones (works on iPhone and Android.)

$80 per month or $1000 one-time donation

Two VIP PASSES + 2 OTHER GIFTS

A VIP pass to all official C89.5 events for free (like Laser Pride or our Listener Appreciation party or Summer Sunset Cruise). Also includes access to in-station experiences, like touring the studios, meeting a DJ or watching a Live Exclusive performance by a guest artist.