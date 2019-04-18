Support the music you love and our students – Donate Now!

C89.5 is listener-supported, non-commercial radio. Although we’re located at Nathan Hale high school, 78% or our operating revenue comes from individual donations and local businesses.

Your contribution powers the best mix of Dance Music on the radio and helps educate young people

This Spring, donate to C89.5 and you’ll be automatically entered in the contest to win a pair of tickets, overnight hotel accommodations and airfare for two to Tritonal in residency at the Marquee Nightclub in Las Vegas. But hurry – the contest ends Friday, April 26th!

If you enjoy the music on C89.5 and want to support the next generation of media professionals, please donate today. Thank you!



Wanna double the impact of your donation? Ask your employer to match your donation!