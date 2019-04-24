MembershipUncategorized

Membership Challenge: Pet v Pet

Bruce Wirth
April 24, 2019
1 min read

The race is on! Cats, Dogs, Unicorns – who shows the most love for C89.5?
Donate Now!Sign-up our pet

Cats=7

Dogs=5

Tortoises=1SugarGliders=4

Visit our Pet Member Wall of Fame to see some of C89.5’s pet members

Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love us so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)

View all posts

1 comment

You may also like

Uncategorized

Spring 2019 Thank-You Gifts

Thank you so much for supporting C89.5! C89.5 is listener-powered,  public radio.  Although we’re located at Nathan Hale high school, 78% or our operating revenue comes from individual donations and local businesses. Your contribution powers the...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu