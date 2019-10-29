Thanks for supporting our students!

StudentsYour Station

Bruce Wirth
October 29, 2019
C895 Class of 2018

C89.5 is listener-supported,  non-commercial radio.  Although we’re located at Nathan Hale high school, 80% or our operating revenue comes from individual donations and local businesses.

Your contribution powers the best mix of dance music on the radio and helps educate young people

C89.5 trains and mentors hundred’s of students in multimedia production and gives them practical, hands-on experience in a professional media organization. Students graduate with confidence and professionalism to succeed in the work-world.

Listeners benefit from an amazing mix of dance music, focused on new and local artists, all uninterrupted by commercials.

Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love us so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)
Questions about your membership? Use the "Contact" menu to connect with me.

