Unleash the Wave -> Donate Now!

Bruce Wirth
October 24, 2019
Donate now to unleash 3 hours of Save the Wave!

If you love New Wave and 80’s music, donate to C895 this morning to support Save the Wave. Your donation keeps New Wave music on the air and your donation this morning has an even bigger impact:

Every $1000 raised today means another 3-hour edition of Save the Wave!

Want to hear more New Wave and 80’s classics?

And don’t forget: for a donation of $20/month or $240 or more, you get 24/7 access to our Save the Wave web stream: non-stop New Wave and 80’s dance mixes by DJ Trent Von.

We’ve made major investments in our infrastructure this year. For fans of Save the Wave, we’ve tripled the number of archived shows and invested in more bandwidth to provide higher resolution audio. Many Save the Wave fans stepped up their financial support to cover these increased costs, but to make the Non-stop stream accessible to more people, this Fall we’re offering the 24/7 STW stream as a thank-you gift for an annual donation of $240 or $20/month.

This month ONLY, your donation to C895 also helps feed the animals at Seattle Humane. Pet supplies purveyor, Mud Bay, has partnered with C895 to provide food to Seattle Humane.

For every $100 donated to C895 during our Fall Fund Drive, Mud Bay will donate 1lb of pet food to Seattle Humane. Our goal is 1200 pounds of pet food for hundreds of critters in the Seattle area.

Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love us so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)
Questions about your membership? Use the "Contact" menu to connect with me.

