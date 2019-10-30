Feed Your Need for Dance Music!

You already know C895 satisfies your craving for high energy dance music and positive vibes.

When you donate to C895, you help feed those needs by paying for the music love.

Your donation to C895 helps nourish the talents of students in our advanced digital media program, too.

During our Fall Fund Drive, your donation to C895 also helps feed the animals at Seattle Humane.

For every $100 donated to C895 during our Fall Fund Drive, our partner, Mud Bay, will donate 1 pound of pet food to Seattle Humane.

Our goal is $120,000 for the music and students on C895 and 1200 pounds of food for the cats, dogs, and other critters at Seattle Humane.

Mud Bay and Seattle Humane have partnered with C895 to make a difference in our community. You can, too!