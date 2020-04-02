Save The Wave Playlist (04.02.20)

7am
The KLF – 3AM Eternal
Kevin Avaiance – Din Da Da
Pet Shop Boys – Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots Of Money)
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
Big Audio Dynamite – Just Play Music
Tones On Tail – GO! (Club Mix)
Berlin – The Metro
Real Life – Catch Me I’m Falling
Book Of Love – You Make Me Feel So Good (Flutter Mix)
Generation X – Dancing With Myself
Aha – Take On Me
The Other Ones – Holiday
The Beat – Best Friend
Peter Schilling – Major Tom
Erasure – Chains of Love
8am
New Order – Round And Round
The English Beat – Save It For Later
Talking Heads – Girlfriend Is Better
King – Love and Pride (Future MIx)
Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)
Fake – Brick
Trans-X – Living On Video
Alphaville – Dance With Me (Dance Mix)
Duran Duran – Planet Earth (Night Version)
B-Movie – Nowhere Girl
Ultravox – One Small Day
Underworld – Underneath The Radar (Remix)
Yazoo – Telephone Call
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart
A-Ha – Train of Thought
A Flock of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song (Edge Remix)
In Between Days (Resurrection Remix)
Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World
Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon
Add comment