Save The Wave Playlist (04.02.20)

7am

The KLF – 3AM Eternal

Kevin Avaiance – Din Da Da

Pet Shop Boys – Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots Of Money)

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle

Big Audio Dynamite – Just Play Music

Tones On Tail – GO! (Club Mix)

Berlin – The Metro

Real Life – Catch Me I’m Falling

Book Of Love – You Make Me Feel So Good (Flutter Mix)

Generation X – Dancing With Myself

Aha – Take On Me

The Other Ones – Holiday

The Beat – Best Friend

Peter Schilling – Major Tom

Erasure – Chains of Love

8am

New Order – Round And Round

The English Beat – Save It For Later

Talking Heads – Girlfriend Is Better

King – Love and Pride (Future MIx)

Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)

Fake – Brick

Trans-X – Living On Video

Alphaville – Dance With Me (Dance Mix)

Duran Duran – Planet Earth (Night Version)

B-Movie – Nowhere Girl

Ultravox – One Small Day

Underworld – Underneath The Radar (Remix)

Yazoo – Telephone Call

Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart

A-Ha – Train of Thought

A Flock of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song (Edge Remix)

In Between Days (Resurrection Remix)

Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon