Support Save the Wave! Donate now –>

Save the Wave is radio created by artistry not algorithms.

Every week, DJ Trent Von mixes classic New Wave hits and rarities from the 70’s and 80’s for the best New Wave dance show on the planet. (Trent even remasters songs from his vinyl collection, some of which have NEVER been released digitally.)

You simply can’t get this kind of music anywhere except at C89.5. That’s why your support is so important.

80% of our funding comes from the community. Your donation makes Save the Wave possible.

And of course, your donation also supports career-connected learning opportunities for teens in our educational programs.

If you love New Wave music you already know that C89.5 DJ Trent Von is one of the best on the planet. In fact, Trent’s famous mixes were featured in the Seattle Times this week

We’re proud that Trent calls C89.5 home. We’re also proud to offer Trent’s impeccable New Wave mixes 24/7 on our Save the Wave non-stop web stream.