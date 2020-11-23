Membership

Support C89.5 on Giving Tuesday

Bruce Wirth
November 23, 2020
1 min read
Giving Tuesday

This Fall, there are two days for getting deals – Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But there’s also a day to give back to your community – Giving Tuesday.

Winter is a time of gratitude and giving. We hope you are grateful for all the great music you enjoy on C89.5. Hopefully, you also appreciate the work we do to educate and inspire the next generation of media professionals. If these things matter to you, please show your gratitude by donating to C89.5 on Giving Tuesday, December 1st.

Your donation makes a BIG difference. Every act of generosity counts, and each gift means more when we give together.

And tell the world about your favorite radio station on Giving Tuesday! Tag @C895Radio on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter and use the hashtag #GivingTuesday !

THANK YOU!

Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love dance music so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)
Questions about your membership? Use "Contact" in the menu to connect with me.

