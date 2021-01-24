The C89.5 Mobile App

On January 25th, 1971, Nathan Hale High School electronics teacher, Larry Adams, launched KNHC radio to give his students an exciting, hands-on learning experience with new technology.

This year, C89.5 celebrates 50 years of electronic musical energy from DJs, staff, teachers, and students passionate about the art and craft of radio.

And today, we’re excited to present the latest innovation in digitally-delivered dance music…

Listen live anywhere in the world, anytime

Pause, rewind, and fast forward the live stream

See a real-time playlist

Play your favorite shows On Demand

Create a custom list of “My Shows”

Alarm clock and sleep timer

Connect with C89.5 via text or social media

The C89.5 App is available for all iOS and Android devices (phones, tablets, etc.)