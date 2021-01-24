Uncategorized

The C89.5 Mobile App

Bruce Wirth
January 24, 2021
C89.5 App

On January 25th, 1971, Nathan Hale High School electronics teacher, Larry Adams, launched KNHC radio to give his students an exciting, hands-on learning experience with new technology.

This year, C89.5 celebrates 50 years of  electronic musical energy from DJs, staff, teachers, and students passionate about the art and craft of radio.

And today, we’re excited to present the latest innovation in digitally-delivered dance music…

The C89.5 Mobile App

  • Listen live anywhere in the world, anytime
  • Pause, rewind, and fast forward the live stream
  • See a real-time playlist
  • Play your favorite shows On Demand
  • Create a custom list of “My Shows”
  • Alarm clock and sleep timer
  • Connect with C89.5 via text or social media

The C89.5 App is available for all iOS and Android devices (phones, tablets, etc.)

