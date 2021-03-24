C89.5 is back on air!

UPDATE (2:10 PM) – Our chief engineer, Buzz, has performed a complicated piece of wizardry and gotten us back on air, bypassing the fiber line (which is still not repaired.) We’ll be running on the back-up connection until the City of Seattle is able to repair the cable. It’s possible there will be brief drop-outs on the back-up, so our apologies in advance if there are any disruptions.

Thanks for your patience and apologies again for the disruption.

UPDATE (12:05 PM) – Unfortunately, we’re off-air because the fiber connection between our studios at Nathan Hale and our transmitter at Cougar Mountain has been damaged. According to University of Washington IT, a fiber line at 50th and Brooklyn has been cut. UW and the City of Seattle are working to repair the connection.

We’re still spinning the beats in our studios, so the best option at this time is listening on our Mobile App or your web browser.

Our apologies for the interruption.

Off-air (9:05 AM)

Our deepest apologies for the problem, but we’ve lost connection between our studios at Nathan Hale and our transmitter at Cougar Mountain. Our chief engineer is driving from point-to-point trying to find the source of the problem and fix it. Drew is still running the show on our end, so the best option at this time is listening on our Mobile App or your web browser.

Deleted: Added: Again, our apologies for the problems. We’re working as fast as we can to resolve the issues.