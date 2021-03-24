50th Anniversary

C895 50th Anniversary Music Showdown: The Early Years!

Harmony Soleil
March 24, 2021
Starting Monday morning March 29th, C895 is kicking off the most epic of all music battles! Listen to C895 Mornings with Drew Bailey at 7:07 & 9:07 as we dive into the 50th Anniversary Music Showdown: The Early Years, where sixteen of the biggest classic tracks from our first 25 years (as voted BY YOU) will battle head to head until only one song remains as the champion!

Want to get in on the fun? Download the bracket (located HERE or at the bottom of this post) with all 16 songs and try your hand at forecasting which classic jam will make it into each round! And then don’t forget to listen twice a morning at 7:07 & 9:07 starting this Monday so that you can vote for your favorite tracks! Vote while you listen via text or call 206-421-8989, have your voice be heard! And don’t forget to share your brackets with us on social media @C895Radio!

Good luck and maybe the most epic song…win!

C895 50th Anniversary Music Showdown Bracket

