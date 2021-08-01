Be the Life of the Party!

Membership

Bruce Wirth
August 1, 2021
Join the Party People!

This year, C89.5 is celebrating our 50th Anniversary. Donations from listeners are the main reason we’ve been able to keep the dance party going for 50 years. In fact, you might say that donors are the life of the party!

A donation of just $10, $15, or $20 a month provides a stable source of funding for C89.5, plus it’s a convenient and budget-friendly way to make a big difference.

When you become a monthly donor, you really are the life of the party. Your monthly donation means C89.5 can keep playing the high energy dance music you love and providing the educational opportunities our students count on.

Becoming a monthly donor is one simple action that will keep the music flowing and the dance going on C89.5 for years to come. And your support continues for as long as you like.

To build a strong foundation for our next 50 years, as of this week, we need just 194 more people to reach our goal of 1000 monthly donors.

Join the Party People with a monthly donation to C89.5!

Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love dance music so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)
Questions about your membership? Use "Contact" in the menu to connect with me.

