I’m not that innocent (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton from Café Chill and the Drive-at-Five versus DJ Lightray
October 8, 2021
Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
10/08/21

Welcome to our playlist. This is our first show together.

Quote of the week:
“I’m not that innocent.” – Britney

(PS: We love you Britney and look forward to your freedom!)

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

2 In A Room – Menealo – AIM Wiggle Mix
LIGHTRAY
Ce Ce Peniston vs. Aqua – I_m Finally Barbie (Lightray Mashup)
Billie Eilish vs. DNCE – Copy Cake (Lightray Mashup)
RJD
2 Unlimited – No Limit – Big Dawg Remix
Ace Of Bass – Beautiful Life – Mike Ross Definitive Club Mix
AronChupa – I’m An Albatraoz – (Clean)
LIGHTRAY
Madonna vs. Breathe Carolina – Like A Blackout (Lightray Mashup)
Britney Spears vs. Madeon – Keep on Shuriken (Lightray Mashup Edit)
RJD
Sir Ivan – Happy Together – DJs From Mars Club Mix
Cher – Gimme Gimme Gimme
Calvin Harris f. Ayah Marar – Thinking About You – Laidback Luke Remix

Richard J Dalton from Café Chill and the Drive-at-Five versus DJ Lightray

I work behind-the-scenes on Café Chill. My social circle consists almost exclusively of crows.

