Crying out my final tears (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

03/04/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Quote of the week:

“Crying out my final tears” – Alice Deejay

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Information Society – Running – Marcos Carnaval & Paulo Jeveaux Mix

–> LIGHTRAY

Charlie XCX vs. New Order – Good Mondays (Lightray Mashup)

Rihanna vs. Sander van Doorn – We Found Neon Diamonds Right Now (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Zhu – Automatic – Suraci Extended Remix

LilDeuceDeuce – Beep Beep I’m a Sheep (feat. TomSka & Black Gryph0n)

2 Unlimited – No Limit – Big Dawg Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

Madonna vs. Breathe Carolina – Like A Blackout (Lightray Mashup)

Tiesto & Karol G vs. Spiller & Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Don’t Be Groovy (Lightray Clean Mashup)

–> RJD

Calvin Harris f. Ayah Marar – Thinking About You – Laidback Luke Remix

Avicii – Wake Me Up – Extended

Ace Of Bass – Beautiful Life – Mike Ross Definitive Club Mix

Graphics by Harmony.