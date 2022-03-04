DAF

Crying out my final tears (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J is for Joyous and full of bliss Dalton
March 4, 2022
1 min read

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
03/04/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“Crying out my final tears” – Alice Deejay
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Information Society – Running – Marcos Carnaval & Paulo Jeveaux Mix
–> LIGHTRAY
Charlie XCX vs. New Order – Good Mondays (Lightray Mashup)
Rihanna vs. Sander van Doorn – We Found Neon Diamonds Right Now (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Zhu – Automatic – Suraci Extended Remix
LilDeuceDeuce – Beep Beep I’m a Sheep (feat. TomSka & Black Gryph0n)
2 Unlimited – No Limit – Big Dawg Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Madonna vs. Breathe Carolina – Like A Blackout (Lightray Mashup)
Tiesto & Karol G vs. Spiller & Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Don’t Be Groovy (Lightray Clean Mashup)
–> RJD
Calvin Harris f. Ayah Marar – Thinking About You – Laidback Luke Remix
Avicii – Wake Me Up – Extended
Ace Of Bass – Beautiful Life – Mike Ross Definitive Club Mix

Graphics by Harmony.

Richard J is for Joyous and full of bliss Dalton

All the consonants in my last name are silent. Formerly known as Richard J Dalton.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Save the Wave non-stop web stream
Club 895
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu