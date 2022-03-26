Test Spin Playlist Mar. 26 2022

Here are the songs from this weeks episode of Test Spin with Gabriel Zus!
Jonas Blue & Sevenn – Angles
JAYEM & Tima Dee – Way Down
Surf Mesa & Nitti Gritti – Marching Band
Alex Ross ft. Mila Falls – Clothes Off
Cedric Gervais & Jem Cooke – Blue
Nicky Romero – Lose My Mind
Alesso & Sentinel – Only You
Belters Only, Jazzy – Don’t Stop Just Yet
Bag Raiders – UR Heart
LittGloss – Milkshake
Taylor Kade ft. KATT – Love You Like That
Yves V x INNA x Janieck – Déjà Vu
J. Worra ft. Taylor Moody – Lose My Mind
DES3ETT ft. Jack Dawson – Neon Signs
Joshwa vs Freeform Five – No More Conversations
TELYKast, Teddy Swims – Loveless
Mike Williams ft. Zack Hall – Pretty Little Words
Disclosure x RAYE – Waterfall
Test spin airs on C89.5 each Saturday evening at 7PM (PT), and repeats Monday evenings at 11pm (PT).
If you missed the show, or want to hear it again,
You can listen to it on your schedule, up to 14 days after it aired.
Just use C895 On Demand or the C89.5 App
