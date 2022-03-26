PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Test Spin Playlist Mar. 26 2022

March 26, 2022
Here are the songs from this weeks episode of Test Spin with Gabriel Zus!

 

Jonas Blue & Sevenn – Angles

JAYEM & Tima Dee – Way Down

Surf Mesa & Nitti Gritti – Marching Band

Alex Ross ft. Mila Falls – Clothes Off

Cedric Gervais & Jem Cooke – Blue

Nicky Romero – Lose My Mind

Alesso & Sentinel – Only You

Belters Only, Jazzy – Don’t Stop Just Yet

Bag Raiders – UR Heart

LittGloss – Milkshake

Taylor Kade ft. KATT – Love You Like That

Yves V x INNA x Janieck – Déjà Vu

J. Worra ft. Taylor Moody – Lose My Mind

DES3ETT ft. Jack Dawson – Neon Signs

Joshwa vs Freeform Five – No More Conversations

TELYKast, Teddy Swims – Loveless

Mike Williams ft. Zack Hall – Pretty Little Words

Disclosure x RAYE – Waterfall

 

Test spin airs on C89.5 each Saturday evening at 7PM (PT), and repeats Monday evenings at 11pm (PT).

If you missed the show, or want to hear it again,

You can listen to it on your schedule, up to 14 days after it aired.

Just use C895 On Demand or the C89.5 App

 

