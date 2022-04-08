Uncategorized

Join C895 & DJ Trent Von @ Supernova Seattle!

Harmony Soleil
April 8, 2022
1 min read
A purple space background featuring a woman with the words "Stayin Alive at Supernova broadcasting live from the Disco Ball on C895, Trent Von, Derek Pavone, Koiser. April 23rd, 9pm-4am 110s Horton Street Seattle, WA"

Join C895 for a Live Broadcast from the disco ball at Supernova on Saturday, April 23rd! Our very own DJ Trent Von will be live in the mix from Supernova Nightclub in SODO Seattle. Doors open at 9 pm with Trent live in the mix from Supernova’s Stayin’ Alive party – spinning the past, present, and future of Disco! The event is 21+ event hosted by C89.5!

Listen for your chance to win tickets all next week and if you don’t want to risk your chance, you can buy tickets here!

We can’t wait to see you in person at the disco ball or on the radio on 4/23!

C895 & DJ Trent Von @ Supernova Seattle!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Pet Membership
Save the Wave non-stop web stream
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
Black t-shirt with gold disco ball graphic and c895 logo
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu