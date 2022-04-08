Join C895 & DJ Trent Von @ Supernova Seattle!

Join C895 for a Live Broadcast from the disco ball at Supernova on Saturday, April 23rd! Our very own DJ Trent Von will be live in the mix from Supernova Nightclub in SODO Seattle. Doors open at 9 pm with Trent live in the mix from Supernova’s Stayin’ Alive party – spinning the past, present, and future of Disco! The event is 21+ event hosted by C89.5!

Listen for your chance to win tickets all next week and if you don’t want to risk your chance, you can buy tickets here!

We can’t wait to see you in person at the disco ball or on the radio on 4/23!