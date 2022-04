Join C89.5 for a Live Broadcast from the disco ball at Supernova TONIGHT, Saturday, April 23rd! Our very own DJ Trent Von will be live in the mix for Supernova’s Stayin’ Alive party – spinning the past, present, and future of Disco! Doors open at 9:00pm. A 21+ event, hosted by C89.5.

We can’t wait to see you in person at the disco ball or on the radio on 4/23! Listen live right here or tell your smart speaker to “Play C895 Radio”!