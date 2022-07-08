I got lots of style, check my gold diamond rings (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

07/08/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Quote of the week:

“I got lots of style, check my gold diamond rings” – P!nk

Zedd – Stay the Night

–> LIGHTRAY

Richard Bedford & Above & Beyond vs. Benny Benassi – Back to the Sun & Moon (Lightray Mashup)

P!nk vs. Bronski Beat – Smalltown Party (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Sir Ivan – Happy Together – DJs From Mars Club Mix

Kylie Minogue – New York City

Kygo & Whitney Houston – Higher Love – Marc Stout & Tony Arzadon Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

TLC vs. Le Youth – As Long As You_re A Scrub (Lightray Clean Mashup Edit)

Katy Perry vs. Axwell & Ingrosso – Roar Squared (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Carly Rae Jepsen – Cut To the Feeling

Amy Grant f. Dave Aude – Baby Baby – Extended Mix

2 In A Room – Menealo – AIM Wiggle Mix