I got lots of style, check my gold diamond rings (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
07/08/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Quote of the week:
“I got lots of style, check my gold diamond rings” – P!nk
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Zedd – Stay the Night
–> LIGHTRAY
Richard Bedford & Above & Beyond vs. Benny Benassi – Back to the Sun & Moon (Lightray Mashup)
P!nk vs. Bronski Beat – Smalltown Party (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Sir Ivan – Happy Together – DJs From Mars Club Mix
Kylie Minogue – New York City
Kygo & Whitney Houston – Higher Love – Marc Stout & Tony Arzadon Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
TLC vs. Le Youth – As Long As You_re A Scrub (Lightray Clean Mashup Edit)
Katy Perry vs. Axwell & Ingrosso – Roar Squared (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Carly Rae Jepsen – Cut To the Feeling
Amy Grant f. Dave Aude – Baby Baby – Extended Mix
2 In A Room – Menealo – AIM Wiggle Mix
