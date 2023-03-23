Membership

Support C895! Donate now –>

Bruce Wirth
March 23, 2023
2 min read
Photo with C89.5 Rave Jersey and C89.5 Retro T-shirt.

C895 is the place where you re-fuel and re-energize: whether you’re looking for inspiration for your workout, a break from a crazy day, something to listen to at night, or something you can dance to.

What’s the secret to all the energy?  YOU!

The energy you get from C89.5 comes from the energy you give when you donate.

85% of the funding for C89.5 comes from the community and your donation is what keeps this radio station going.

Keep the positive energy flowing and donate today. And when you do, select from any of the great thank you gifts we have available.

$10 per month or more

Royal-purple t-shirt with the slogan Let's Dance and 5 retro-colored vertical barsLET’S DANCE RETRO T-SHIRT  – Our beautiful, new royal-purple “T” with a 5-color design and the words “Let’s Dance” in a retro 70’s font. Soft, 100% ring-spun cotton.

 

 

$20 per month or more

SAVE THE WAVE Non-Stop Web Stream – 24/7 New Wave and 80’s dance mixes by Save the Wave’s DJ Trent Von.

 

 

$30 per month or more

green Club 895 logo with $30/month priceCLUB 89.5 TICKET GIVEAWAYS – Club members are automatically entered into monthly contests for tickets to festivals, concerts.

 

 

$50 per month or more

CUSTOM RAVE JERSEY – The ultimate rave gear: the C89.5 Rave Jersey customized with YOUR name on the back. This is an authentic pro-quality jersey: breathable, moisture-wicking polyester with a button front, full-color detailing, C89.5 logo on front, and “89” and your name on the back.

With our Rave Jersey, you’re on the VIP Team at C89.5!

Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love dance music so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)
Questions about your membership? Use "Contact" in the menu to connect with me.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A photo of a person wearing headphones, leaning over a turntable
Membership

Support Save the Wave –>

Every week, DJ Trent Von mixes classic New Wave hits and rarities from 80’s for the best New Wave dance music show on the planet. It’s a dance mix you can only get on C89.5 and the secret is listener support. 80% of the funding for C89.5 and...

Membership

Thanks for Giving to C89.5!

This Fall, there are two days for getting deals – Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But there’s also a day to give back to your community – Giving Tuesday. Winter is a time of gratitude and giving. We hope you are grateful for all the great...

MembershipPets

Cats —>Join C89.5 and get a gift!

It’s National Cat Day. Looking for a way to show your cat how much you love them? Get them a C89.5 Pet Membership! We’ll send them a beautiful heart-shaped collar tag, laser engraved with the C89.5 logo, and we’ll give them a shout out on the radio...

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
Royal-purple t-shirt with the slogan Let's Dance and 5 retro-colored vertical bars
Purple grocery tote with white C89.5 logo
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu