Events

A night of drag, music, and inclusive fun!

Bruce Wirth
July 26, 2023
1 min read

LEO PARTY XX, Sunday August 13th!

Neighbours Nightclub and Lounge on Capitol Hill, Seattle.

Hosted by Aleksa Manila and Joe Torres, this annual LGBTQ+ friendly fundraiser features:

Music by DJ Mixx America

Jessica Wild from Rupaul’s Drag Race and All Stars

Las Vegas GoGo boys

Curtis Goodman | Jackson Salinas | Urtreen White | Mathias Jonathan | Christopher McQueen | Diego Cano

Drag and Live Performances by:

Ruth Soto | Roxy Doll | La Gaviota | Miss Texas 1998 | Annabella Dela Rosa | Ceasar Hart | El Jilguerillo | Caramel Flava | Lady Chablis | Gaysha Starr | Atasha Manila | Penelope Lucci | The Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence

Doors open at 7PM, the show starts at 8PM. Pre-sale tickets end at 2:00PM; price at the door $30 and $50.

Get your tickets online today!

All proceeds benefit Pride Asia and C89.5 Dance Music Radio

Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love dance music so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)
Questions about your membership? Use "Contact" in the menu to connect with me.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

The words "Capitol Hill Block Party" with the C895 logo on a pink background
EventsFeaturedMusic

C895 Broadcasting from CHBP

Join us Friday and Saturday as C895 broadcasts live from Capitol Hill Block Party from our HQ at Q Nightclub bringing you the vibes from the festival as well as checking in with headliners Sofi Tukker, Madeon and more! We will be posting the...

A rainbow holographic background with the words "Pride in the Park: Galatic Love, Saturday June 3rd, 2023. Volunteer Park 12pm-7pm. Learn more: SeattlePride.org"
EventsPride

C895 @ Seattle Pride In The Park!

Join C895 at Volunteer Park this Saturday, June 3rd to kick off Pride month! We will be broadcasting live from our bright pink tent from 12-7pm, with your chance to meet your favorite C895 hosts, enter into the C895 Official Pride Playlist Request...

A black background featuring the image with the words "Seattle International Film Festival" and an astronaut
EventsFeaturedUncategorized

Live From The SIFF Red Carpet!

Hollywood comes to Seattle with the Seattle International Film Festival, and C895 has your front row seat to ALL the action! Join C895’s Ron Chatman live from the SIFF red carpet for the SIFF premiere on Thursday, May 11th starting at 5:45...

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
Purple grocery tote with white C89.5 logo
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu